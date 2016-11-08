A ‘Blessing’ for punters!

Indian Blessing achieved enough on debut to suggest Ed Walker’s charge can go one better in the 12-runner Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over seven furlongs of Newcastle tapeta today; this is a real cracker, littered with ‘profile’ trainers travelling thoroughbreds hundreds of miles. North versus south!

That was hoped for, and indeed anticipated by the executive, when sacred Gosforth Park turf was dug up two years ago and replaced with a unique surface which, incidentally, is also layed at Wolverhampton.

Difference is Gosforth Park has a straight mile whereas the Midlands track is on a turn virtually throughout; they are playing their part and jockeys are delighted with the surfaces.

Realistically the balance is now about right, six all-weather raceourses, three polytrack and Southwell where, to all intents and purposes, fibresand caters for horses which need a slow-ish surface; there is racing on it later this week.

Nineteen days ago Indian Blessing was a 14/1 chance for a Chelmsford maiden, and drawn one; she knew her job and was smartly into stride, actually challenging pace-making Parlance when squeezed out approaching the final two furlongs.

In the closing stages Indian Blessing ran on strongly, beaten just under four lengths with others a similar distance and upwards in arrears; solid form and the time-figure of right up to scratch.

Judged on that effort this Sepoy filly has the edge over several rivals which are certain to be fancied but likely to fall short if indeed Indian Blessing improves for her ‘first day at school’ experience.

Seven go to post for nursery handicap over a mile, we’ll chance the distance with top-rated, Richard Fahey-trained, Volta Do Mar, a first-time winner when upped to seven furlongs at Redcar last month on a ‘good to soft’ surface.

On the time-handicap Volto Do Mar is clear ‘best-in’ and worth a punt if odds of 2/1 or better become available, which should be the case.

Consistent, hitherto luckless, Shadow Spirit ought to be sufficiently advantaged by the 5lbs claim of promising apprentice Joe Doyle in the ‘aged’ Fillies’ Handicap over twelve furlongs.

SELECTIONS

12.40 Shadow Spirit

1.15 Volto Do Mar

1.45 Indian Blessing (nap)