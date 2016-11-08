Bostock gets all clear from FIFA

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) yesterday received official clearance from FIFA for John Bostock to represent this country’s National Senior Men’s Team.

The correspondence from FIFA was received by the TTFA which has declared Bostock eligible to play for T&T. This also means that Bostock cannot play for any other country from now as FIFA rules state once a player has switched nationality once, he cannot make a second change to become eligible for another country.

“It’s good news for us,” T&T head coach Stephen Hart said as he thanked the TTFA for its efforts in securing the necessary documentation for Bostock. “Obviously it’s been a long time for this to come through going back to March, and I would like to thank the FA for taking all the necessary steps and seeing it through to the end.”

Bostock previously represented England in official competition at the youth level. His father is Trinidad and Tobago-born which allows him to play for T&T. He was in line to make his T&T debut during the semifinal rounds of the qualifiers but was delayed due to problems with his paper work.

He was among a group of players who were absent yesterday when the squad started its preparations for Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica but is expected to arrive in the country today to take his place on the side.

The two session were held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium and missing were Levi Garcia, Sheldon Bateau, Joevin Jones, Jomal Williams, Yohance Marshall and Bostock, who are all expected to join the squad today.

Aubrey David missed the first session but arrived in time to train with the team later in the afternoon. Hart yesterday added US-based midfielder Ataulla Guerra to his squad. Guerra who is back in the country on off season away from his club Charleston Battery, joined the camp as the 24th player.

The 28-year-old midfielder made 26 appearances for Charleston Battery. He is a former player with Caledonia AIA, San Juan Jabloteh, Central FC and ROPS of Finland.

Hart is expected to have his full squad from today. Costa Rica will arrive here on Thursday, on the eve of Friday’s match. Tickets are on sale at all lotto outlets at $350 (covered) and $200 (uncovered).

T&T SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip, Jan Michael Williams, Adrian Foncette. Defenders: Radanfah Abu Bakr, Sheldon Bateau, Yohance Marshall, Carlyle Mitchell, Aubrey David, Daneil Cyrus, Jelani Peters

Midfielders: Andre Boucaud, Khaleem Hyland, Neveal Hackshaw, Cordell Cato, Jomal Williams, Levi Garcia, Joevin Jones, John Bostock, Kevan George, Marcus Joseph, Atuallah Guerra. Forwards: Kenwyne Jones, Trevin Caesar, Willis Plaza.