Cycling honours for Campbell and Samuel

WALTER ALIBEY

Akil Campbell and Gevan Samuel were crowned the 2015 and 2016 President’s Cup winners respectively when the T&T Cycling Federation held its Annual Awards for the years at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain Couva on Saturday night.

The awards, given to the cyclists who have achieved the most during the year, were the feature on the night’s programme and came after all other riders were recognised for their achievements for the two years.

Njisane Phillip, the local cycle ace, was voted the most outstanding international cyclist for the past two years, while Anthony Sellier, who coached Pan American Junior Track Championship gold medal in the match-sprint Nicholas Paul, was adjudged the Coach of the Year for both periods.

Tineil Campbell walked away with the award for Elite Women for 2015 while Jhordan St George earned the Junior Women prize and Paul, who is expected to return home from a UCI cycling sting in Switzerland this month, got the junior men award for that year (2015).

Campbell was also among the record-breaking performances for 2016 in the junior women Flying 250m, 3km individual pursuit, along with Keiana Lester, Jabari Whiteman, Paul, Chaquille Henry, Varun Maharajh, Akil Campbell, Jovian Gomez and Garvyn Nero.

The event, attended by many dignitaries within the sporting fraternity as T&T Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis and Chairman of SporTT Michael Phillip, saw a cadre of young riders dominating the proceedings which is evident of the successful development works being done by president Robert Farrier and his administration.

The local cycling boss said inspite of challenges faced in reaching out to all stakeholders, his federation has agreed to embark on a process of involvement and consultation by engaging carefully on a strategic planning process that will seek the advice of professionals to chart a way forward for the sport.

Farrier his federation has already held four sessions that included members of the fraternity who were asked to give their opinions on the sport. In a prepared speech Farrier noted his federation also grapple with communication challenges that stem from the operations of the sport at the management level to the dissemination of information at the club level that is due largely because club representatives do not attend key meetings.

He urged cyclists to impress upon their club representatives to be present at meetings where key decisions for the sport are made. According to Farrier “There are monthly Council meetings at which discussions and decisions regarding budgets, allocation or spending of finance, changes to policies etc are voted on. The council is the body which has the authority and power to affect change and as such attendance by club reps are vitally important.”

He added “I implore you cyclists to hold your club reps responsible for attending meetings and for communicating the discussions and decisions made at these meetings. Get involved and let your voice be heard through your club representatives.”

More info

Honour Roll 2015

Under-7 Girls- Shameka Hoyte

U-7 Boys- Giovanni Granado

U-9 Girls Kyra Williams

U-9 Boys Javon Ramroop

U-11 Girls Alexia Wilson

U-11 Boys Jesse Hender

U-13 Girls Sylese Christian

U-13 Boys Ryan D’Abreau

Tinymtes Women Ashley Whiteman

Tinymites Men D’ Angelo Harris

Juvenile Women – Chenelle Walcott

Juvenille Women- Tyler Cole

Masters 79+- Ronald Peters

Masters 65-69- Peter Hernandez

Master 60-64- Cyril Fook

Master 55-59- Martin Wharwood

Masters 50-54 – Rodney Woods

Masters 45-49- Rudy Bravo

Masters 40-44 – Roger Malco

MTB- Junior Men- Peter Sellier

MTB- Elite Women- Candace Chin Fatt

MTB Elite Men- Jason Costelloe

Junior Men- Ramon Belmontes

Junior Women- Kollyn St George

Elite Women- Jodi Goodridge.

Most Outstanding International Cyclist 2015- Njisane Phillips

Coach of the year 2015- Anthony Sellier

Club of the Year 2015- Rigtech Sonics.

2016 Awards

U-7 Girls Renee Fortune

U-7 Boys Jahziel Gordon

U-9 Girls Maia Seyjagat

U-9 Boys Jaquan Elborne

U-11 Girls Kyra Williams

U-11 Boys Tyrese Mc Millian

U-13 Girls Alexia Wilson

U-13 Boys Ryan Maharaj

Tinymites Women Makayla Hernandez

Tinymites Men D’Angelo Harris

Juvenile Women Adriana Seyjagat

Juvenile Men Jabari Whiteman

Master 70+ Joey Nunes

Masters 65-69 Peter Hernandez

Masters 60-64 Cyril Fook

Masters 55-59 Gregory Dandrade

Masters 50-54 Rodney Woods

Masters 45-49 Marlon Joseph

Masters 40-44 Roger Malco

MTB Junior Men Peter Sellier

MTB Elite Women Candace ChinFatt

MTB Elite Men Ryan Chin

Junior Men Nicholas Paul

Junior Women JhordannSt George

Elite Women Teniel Campbell

Record Breaking Performances

Kollyn St George, Teniel Campbell, Keiana Lester, Jabari Whiteman, Nicholas Paul, Chaquille Henry, Varun Maharajh, Akil Campbell, Jovian Gomez, Garvyn Nero

Most Outstanding Internatioal Cyclist- Njisane Phillip

Coach of the Year- Anthony Sellier

Club of the Year- Breakaway Cycle Club

President’s Cup Gevan Samuel