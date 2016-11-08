WICB blanks Pollard

Kieron Pollard may not participate in the upcoming Ram Slam Twenty20 Challenge as he has been denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). Pollard was to depart for South Africa yesterday to join up with Cape Cobras, who signed him for two seasons last year.

However, the West Indies power hitter was blocked through a letter he received on Thursday from WICB chief executive officer, Michael Murihead.

“The board of Directors of WICB has taken a policy decision on the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and has communicated its stance to all ICC Full Members’ CEOs and Presidents. The WICB will levy charge for the granting of an NOC for West Indian cricketers seeking a release to participate in Leagues outside the jurisdiction of the West Indies,” said Murihead, in the letter to Pollard.

It went on to say that the amount is equivalent to 20 per cent of the player fee (as defined in the player contract) that is actually paid to the relevant player.

A source close to Pollard is questioning whether this new policy was introduced last Wednesday to target the player because of his outspoken disagreement with WICB, following his performance during the West Indies tour of Pakistan in the T20 series.

Queries were made yesterday to WICB’s communications and marketing manager, Carole Beckford on the policy for NOCs. She responded with a copy of the letter sent to Pollard, citing that the regional board was awaiting a response from the South Africa board for Pollard’s participation in the Ram Slam. Beckford said, “The WICB hopes to have a resolution by midweek.”

Currently 17 regional players are contracted with seven teams, to play in the Bangladesh Premier League, which starts today. They are Carlos Brathwaite, Rayad Emrit (Barisol Bulls), Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith (Chittagong Vikings), Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels (Comilla Victorians), Dwyane Bravo, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell (Dhaka Dynamites), Andre Fletcher, Kevon Cooper, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons (Khulna Titans), Darren Sammy, Kesrick Williams (Rajashahi Kings) and Gidron Pope (Rangpur Riders).

When asked if the policy affected these cricketers, Beckford said, “Bangladesh has agreed to the release fees so the NOCs for all those players have been issued.”

Pollard was not among the list of 12 players - Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Leon Johnson, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican - that signed the central-retained WICB contracts on Wednesday.

Neither was he selected on the 15-man squad for the upcoming One Day International Tri-Nation series in Zimbabwe. The tour is scheduled for November 12 – 30. The series will consist of seven ODIs. West Indies will open series against Sri Lanka in Harare next Wednesday (November 16).

The board’s reasoning for this new approach according to the letter to Pollard is that it must receive returns on its investment in a player.

“The influx of various domestic T20 tournaments raises an interesting opportunity for a player to significantly maximise his earnings. WICB however, having invested in developing a player’s talent is not able to realise a return on its investment if the player is not available to play in local tournaments, which would allow lesser experienced players the opportunity to face more experienced and skilled opposition, thereby improving on the standard.”

“While we do not wish to act in restraint of trade, we must seek a balance to ensure that there is fair and adequate compensation for the investment made in the players. What WICB seeks is some compensation to recognise the investment made into players an investment from which another Full Member is benefitting.”

In the letter, the WICB shared that it understands that the policy decision may result in reciprocal from other Full Member boards for obtaining NOC’s for their players but they view the approach as necessary to preserve the best interests of West Indies cricket at both domestic and international level.

“It is our expectation too, that the accumulation of these fees will facilitate the offer of contracts to players participating only in the short format of the game,” Murihead was quoted as saying in the letter.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the West Indies power hitter was set to rejoin the Cape Cobras. Then, chief executive officer of the Cape Cobras Nabeal Dien said “We signed him in 2015 for two seasons and we would like him to return.”

Pollard was South Africa's domestic T20-player of the year in 2015 after scoring 243 runs at an average of 81. He also captured 14 wickets at an average of 14.57 in the 2014-15 edition of the Ram Slam.

The tournament officially bowls off on Saturday and Pollard’s Cape Cobras were scheduled to play Knights in the opening match.