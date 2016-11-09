Carter, Trestrail Subway champs

WALTER ALIBEY

Aiden Carter and Emma Rose Trestrail confirmed themselves as king and queen of local tennis on Sunday when they won their respective final matches of the Subway Junior Tennis Championship at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Carter, the overwhelming favourite to secure the Boy’s Under-18 Singles title, clobbered Che Andrews 6-3, 6-4 to complete an unbeaten run in the tournament and Trestrail took care of arch rival Emma Davis in the final 7-5 and 6-3 to continue her dominance among the junior women. Like Carter, Trestrail was tipped to win the crown, despite Davis’ impressive performances leading up to the final.

Meanwhile, Samuel West and Osenyonye Nwokolo were also in winner’s row at the weekend, claiming the U-16 boys and girl’s titles.

West first cruised to a first set win 6-0 over Edward Laquis and encountered little or no resistance, in completing victory by the same margin (6-0) in the second set. Nwokolo, on the other hand, fought hard to prevail 6-3 in both sets to stop Victoria Koylass.

The boys u-10s winner Zachery Byng was made to work hard for his title, going down in the opening set 1-4 to Jace Quashie. But he produced the fireworks needed in to following sets, as he humbled his opponent in the second 4-0 and got the winner 10-6.

In the girls equivalent, Jordane Dookie won the first set 4-1 but was surprised in the second 2-4 as Sydney Doyle threatened to pull off an upset. Instead Dookie dug deep to eek out a hard-fought 14-12 win to claim the title.

In the U-12 category Ethan and Cameron Wong secured the boys and girls titles with 4-0, 4-2 and 5-3, 4-1 victories over Sebastian Byng and Charlotte Ready respectively while Emily Lawrence and Alijah Leslie walked away with the u-14 crowns for girls and boys, by virtue of defeating Shauna Valentine 4-5(4), 4-2, 13-1 and Alex-Jaden Durand 4-1, 4-2 in the finals respectively.

Doubles Results

U-10 Boys: Zac Permell/Jace Quashie def Alex Chin/Alexander Merry 5-4(4), 3-5, 10-7

U-10 Girls: Jordane Dookie/Zara Ghuran def Jaeda Lee Daniel-Joseph/Sydney Doyle 5-4(7), 4-2

U-12 Boys: Josh Gonzales/Saqiv Williams def Thomas Chung/Nicholas Ready 1-4, 4-1, 10-6

U-10 Girls: Haleigh Fabres/Gabrielle Mac Kenzie def Ella Carrington/Cameron Wong 4-1, 4-5(7), 10-4