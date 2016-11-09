Hillview victorious at Tidal Wave meet

Hillview College copped the lion’s share of awards when the 16th Tidal Wave Aquatics Secondary School Swim Meet took place at the Dr Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence Swimming Complex, Macoya on Sunday.

The swimmers clad in maroon known as the “Spartans” won the title of “Top Boys School”, “Best East School”, “Most Improved School” and “Best Boys School” overall in the competitive and non-competitive division.

Hillview, which placed fifth in last year’s edition of the meet, graduated to first place with 275 points, with Fatima College second for a second straight year, ahead of 2015 champs St Mary’s College relegated to third.

In the Girls Division, there was no change in the top three over the 2015 results as Holy Name Convent (Port-of-Spain) repeated as champions scoring 277 points, with St Joseph’s Convent (PoS) and Bishop Anstey East again placing second and third respectively.

Holy Name also copped the titles of “Best North School” and “Best non-competitive Girls” Team.

Vessigny Secondary School continued their recent successes as they won the coeducational category.

Three weeks ago Vessigny won the top Co-Educational school at the Tidal Wave Interzone School meet at the same venue.

On this occasion, Vessigny beat Scarborough Secondary into second place, with the International School of Port-of-Spain placing third.

Only one meet record fell on the day with honours going to Zahra Gaskin of Bishop Anstey East.

Gaskin erased the 12 & Under Girls 50 metres freestyle meet record of multiple Carifta, Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Association (CCCAN) and Caribbean Islands Swimming Championship gold medallist and national record-holder Kimberlee John-Williams who then swam for St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando.

The 2007 record of John Williams was no more as Gaskin knocked one tenth of a second of the old mark, splashing to a new record of 28.58.

Next on the swimming calendar is the National Open Short Course Championships which will be held at the newly opened National Aquatic Centre in Couva from Thursday 10th to Sunday November 13th.

HONOUR ROLL

Best Boys School: Hillview College

Best Girls School: Holy Name Convent

Best Co-Ed School: Vessigny Secondary

Best East School: Hillview College

Best North School: Holy Name Convent

Best Central School: Holy Faith Convent, Couva

Best South School: Naparima Girls High School

Best Tobago School: Scarborough Secondary

Best Competitive Boys Team: Hillview College

Best Competitive Girls Team: Bishop Anstey East

Best Non-Competitive Boys Team: Hillview College

Best Non-Competitive Girls Team: Holy Name Convent

Most Improved School: Hillview College

Best Competitive Boy: Riquelio Joseph, Southern Academy of SDA

Best Competitive Girl: Jaedra Douglas, Holy Name Convent

Best Non-Competitive Boy: Adam Alexis, Fatima College

Best Non-Competitive Girl: Zahra Gaskin, Bishop Anstey East

12 & Under Girls Non-Competitive: Jaedra Douglas (Holy Name Convent)

12 & Under Boys Non-Competitive: Zion Benjamin (Trinity College East)

13-14 Girls Non-Competitive: Nathania Arneaud (Holy Name Convent)

13-14 Boys Non-Competitive: Loic Seepaul (Hillview College)

15 & Over Girls Non-Competitive: Ami Alexis (Holy Name Convent)

15 & Over Boys Non-Competitive: Adam Alexis (Fatima College)

Competitive Division

12 & Under Girls: Zahra Gaskin (Bishop Anstey East)

12 & Under Boys: Riquelio Joseph (Southern Academy of SDA)

13-14 Girls: Jahmia Harley (Bishop Anstey East)

13-14 Boys: Aqeel Joseph (Holy Cross College)

15 & Over Girls: Marissa Dickson (Holy Name Convent Pt Fortin)

15 & Over Boys: Kael Yorke (Hillview College)