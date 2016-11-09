Sando Boys, Siparia impress

Last year’s Atlantic Under 12 Boys Champions San Fernando Boys RC, started their title defence in impressive fashion when they whipped Sangre Grande Government School 3-0 at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella yesterday, when action in the National Primary School Atlantic Football League quarterfinals kicked off.

Last year, San Fernando Boys RC captured its first title after winning the Under-12 trophy at the expense of Enterpise Government in a thriller.

In an effort to regain their honours a year later, Sahri Mitchell put the reigning champions into the lead in the 11th-minute and the scores remained unchanged at the interval.

However, after the resumption San Fernando Boys went into overdrive and scored two more times through Quasi Vincent in the 27th-minute and Gerrard Cooper added another four minutes later to put the match beyond Sangre Grande reach and secured the South team place in the final-four.

Earlier, Siparia Boys edged Fifth Company Baptist 2-1 to earn the right to move on to the semi-final phase.The goal-scorers for Siparia Boys RC was Levi Jones and Vaughn Clement with Nathaniel John pulling one back for Fifth Company Baptist.

At the Marvin Lee Stadium in Macoya, Whim Anglican of Tobago had to pull out all the stops to beat the St George East Champions La Pastora Government in what was an exciting contest.

At half-time the score was goalless. In the second session each scored a goal and the score was tied at 1-1 at regulation time. Extra -time could not break the deadlock and it was sudden death penalty kick which gave the team from the sister isle the win after penalty kick saw them dead-locked at 2-2.

In the final match of the double-header, Port of Spain Champion St Agnes Anglican romped to a comfortable 3-0 victory over last year's finalist Enterprise Government. Jebari Cox put the Port of Spain Champions ahead in the fifth-minute before Jardel Goddard doubled the score five minutes later. In the second session Donte Goddard added the third to secure his team’s semi-final appearance.

Today, the Under-15 girls are in action at two venues in Trinidad.

Vance River RC will play Bon Air Gov't at 9:30am in the first game of the double-header at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium.

Mon Repos RC of Victoria will play Moruga RC of South Eastern Education District in the second game of a double header at Manny Ramjohn Stadium at 11:00am.

St Agnes Anglican will host Sangre Grande Government at Fatima Ground at 10:00am.

YESTERDAY’S RESULT

n Whim AC 1 Vs La Pastora (0) Penalty Kicks

n San Fernando Boys RC (3) Vs Sangre Grande Gov't (0)

n Siparia Boys RC (2) Vs Fifth Company Baptist (1)

n St Agnes AC Vs Enterprise Gov't (0)