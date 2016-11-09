Support T&T to Russia with love

Coach Stephen Hart must be commended for his bold but correct move to hand influential midfielder Kevin Molino a two-match ban after his repeat offense of breaking ranks before an important football match.

The loss of Molino is not easily replaced but it was necessary for the team unity and discipline. No one player is bigger than the sport.

As we prepare for Friday’s opener against Costa Rica in this final round of qualifiers, I am hoping that the capacity crowd expected at the venue arrives before 6.30 pm. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm, so fans should try to arrive by 5.30 pm to ensure a smooth transition and process.

The Football Association and management of the stadium need to check that everyone understands their respective functions and that the gates are opened on time. It has been suggested that better usage be made of signage at the venue instead of relying on releases in the media so that entrances for both covered and uncovered stands should be clearly identified and visible to everyone. The VIP, concessionaires, police, army, other security personnel and media also need their entrances to be highlighted.

As to Costa Rica, T&T must be vigilant and focused without allowing the occasion and atmosphere get the better of our players. Cool Heads will be needed on the field and the presence in particular of captain Kenwyne Jones, goalkeeper Jan Michael Williams, defender Sheldon Bateau and midfielder Khaleem Hyland will be important.

There is only so much a coach can do, a lot is left to the players on the field to deliver.

Costa Rica’s decision to arrive here tomorrow on the eve of the match may suggest either overconfidence or complacency on their part. Either way, we need to exploit their decision.

An early goal from our most-gifted player, Joevin Jones, might just cause them a few nerves and it would be interesting to see their reaction if this happens. But that is being speculative.

Of concern to Hart will be the system employed by his opposite number Oscar Ramirez. The Costa Rican coach has been rated as defensively minded so he may opt for 4-5-1 or 4-3-2-1. Hart has to be ready for anything and my advice would be to establish a perimeter of steel around our goal, and therefore a strong midfield even though we want a win. His emphasis should be a predominantly defensive role in and around the centre backs.

We need to make a good start to this campaign particularly as we will play three of our first four matches at home, starting with Costa Rica on Friday and then in March, when we play back-to-back home games against Panama and Mexico.

T&T is not in a position to allow points to slip away from the two matches in November—Costa Rica and then away to Honduras on Tuesday. We need to register some points. Six points would be ideal and leave this country in dreamland.

So whatever you may be thinking, there is only one place to be on Friday.

It’s the Hasely Crawford Stadium where we begin our final journey to Russia. You be the twelfth man. Support team T&T. To Russia with love.