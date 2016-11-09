Wordsearch can pay off at Kempton

Wordsearch and champion apprentice, Josephine Gordon, return to course and distance at Kempton today for a 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over a mile of polytrack; this Hugo Palmer-trained colt by USA sire, Pleasantly Perfect, shaped well twelve days ago when a creditable third to our winning nap Mojito.

On my time-handicap Wordsearch definitely replicated his promising debut effort over a similar distance at Redcar a fortnight earlier and it’s significant Palmer is hell bent on getting a result out of this late May foal, third race within a month.

My main concern is not the opposition but a wide draw, eleven!

Although way superior on time-figures Wordsearch needs to hit the gate and travel; difficult for an apprentice even though Josephine proved way superior last season and is continuing her strike rate.

Obviously 3lbs allowance over this extreme distance for a juvenile is a plus and twelve rivals to Wordsearch are inexperienced; four are newcomers and knowing how much emphasis Palmer puts into teaching, by virtue of employing veteran twins, Michael and Richard Hills, I’ve no qualms about this nap selection.

Incidentally Michael has constantly ‘coached’ Josephine at the Newmarket Racing School and played a major part in her progress.

A hour later twelve go to post for a 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over six furlongs; now this is trappy

but once-raced Ripp Orf makes strong each-way appeal.

Favourite will probably be Hamdan Al Maktoumn-owned Hathiq, second on both starts to date and a progressive type, sure to be ‘on the premises’ along with Revel and Peace Dream but I’ll be surprised, not to mention disappointed, if Ripp Orf doesn’t improve considerably and oblige.

‘Nineteen grand’ is on offer for the Conditions Stakes over seven furlongs; what beats ultra-consistent Mitchum Swagger will win!

Selections

1.25 Wordsearch (nap-e.w)

2.25 Ripp Orf (e.w)

2.55 Mitchum Swagger (e.w).