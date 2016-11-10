‘Prince’ looks set to rule

Vanderbilt, rated 83, drawn advantageously and mount of Jamie Spencer, is certain to attract attention of serious punters in division one of a 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of Chelmsford polytrack today; is Martin Meade’s charge a ‘cert?’

Obviously there is no such thing in racing but if thrice-raced Vanderbilt hits anything like his best time-handicap mark, achieved on a ‘good’ surface at Epsom back in August, he’ll surely oblige.

Spencer becomes the fourth different jockey to partner this Intense Focus gelding, you can bet Jamie will have ‘called in’ to Meade’s yard for a spin because he places great attention to detail and preparation; for him this is a job even though he describes it as a labour of love.

There are several promising types in opposition namely once-raced, Simon Crisford-trained Volatile, a creditable, close, sixth to White Chocolate in a fast-run Newmarket maiden last month.

Like all others however he’ll be ridden sensibly, trainers know getting close or beating Vanderbilt would result in an exalted BHA rating; not all juveniles are ‘graded’ prospects and it’s necessary to have an eye on the future.

That’s the way it works but one disclaimer, Meade is no ‘winning machine!’

By the same token former champion trainer John Gosden has been regularly visiting winners’ enclosures with progressive two-year-olds in maiden races and Elas Ruby, like Vanderbilt, attempts to recoup last-time-out losses in the Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over a mile, mount of Rav Havlin.

Elas Ruby notched a ‘career-best’ under Frankie Dettori in a similar race at Newbury nigh on three weeks ago and is ready to win; Havlin has been aboard the majority of ‘Big John’s’ recent winners, a proper jockey and what a substitute, eh?

Jorvik Prince is progressing and could prove ahead of the handicapper in the nursery over five furlongs under proficient young Northern talent, Sam James.

Selections

12.55 Vanderbilt (nap)

1.55 Jorvik Prince

2.25 Elas Ruby