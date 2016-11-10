Confidence high in Jaguars camp on eve of season

GEORGETOWN—Head coach Esuan Crandon says he is optimistic about Guyana Jaguars’ chances of retaining the title as the countdown continues to the start of the 2016-17 Digicel Regional 4-Day Tournament, starting tomorrow.

After winning the title in the first year of the franchise era, the Jaguars followed last season, claiming the Headley-Weekes Trophy, symbol of regional supremacy, for a second straight year, after winning eight of their matches.

Jaguars are into the final days of preparations for their opening clash with Jamaica Scorpions at the Guyana National Stadium.

“I think we have a very good chance this year of retaining the title. We have a very good bunch of cricketers at the moment,” said Crandon.

“Most of the guys who played in the past few years are back again this season and they have been doing well in our preparation. I am very confident at the moment that we are going to do well this year”.

Crandon says team unity remains high in the Jaguars Camp which boasts the same group of players who has been competing regional in recent years.

They include eight members of the West Indies A team and two players in the Regional tests side.

“Those are the core players that have been doing the bulk of work for us over the years so I am expecting to those players to do it again,” he said.

“We don’t have any newcomer in the squad. It’s the same set of players in the squad. So we are looking forward for these same guys to step up again”.

The Guyana squad has been training for three hours, four days a week in the final phase of preparation.

“We are trying to just put in the little bits and pieces, trying to get their minds in tune,” said Crandon.

“We had a net session at the stadium yesterday and it was really good. Guys have been putting in the work. Batters look really good . Same thing with the bowlers”.

Jaguars and Scorpions square-off from 9.30 AM Guyana time tomorrow. CMC