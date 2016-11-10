Ma Pau, Defence Force in last eight

Ma Pau Stars and Defence Force completed the quarterfinal line-ups for this year’s T&T Pro League First Citizens Cup quarterfinals with contrasting preliminary round wins at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Tuesday night.

In the night’s second match, former national Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup goalkpeer Glenroy Samuel pulled off three saves to earn Ma Pau Stars a 3-1 penalty-kicks win over San Juan Jabloteh following a 1-1 draw in regulation while Defence Force eked out a 1-0 victory over Club Sando.

Coming off a 1-1 Pro League draw at Morvant Caledonia United in which they conceded a late equaliser, the “Teteron Men” were eager to kick-start its stuttering season but found themselves a man down after Darryl Trim, only on his second appearance this season was shown a straight red card by referee Gyasi Mc Donald for a challenge on Club Sando’s defensive midfielder Jared London.

WIth two minutes of the second-half Club Sando’s Sharkeel Donatien was lucky, only to see yellow from Mc Donald’s pocket after a rash challenge on Curtis Gonzales.

Despite being a man down, Defence Force finally made use of its possession advantage in the 53rd when the lanky Hashim Arcia, steered home a Jemel Sebro cross past Club Sando goalkeeper Stefan Berkeley.

Club Sando coach Angus Eve responded immediately conceding, by replacing forward Anthony Guppy with former Defence Force attacker Akeem Roach—and the 20-year-old along with forwards Kevon Piper and Keron Cornwall, both also off the bench, did give their team the needed lift, but not the required goals.

With the narrow victory, two-time tournament winners Defence Force advances into the quarterfinal on Saturday against St Ann’s Rangers from 4 pm at Couva followed by Ma Pau Stars against First Citizens Cup holders and seven-time champions W Connection from 6 pm.

Stars stay alive

on penalties

Ma Pau Stars dominated the opening exchanges with Jabloteh, but only had one real chance to open the scoring through Jerrel Britto which he failed to convert in the tenth minute as the first-half ended 0-0.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 57th minute by Kerry Daniel when he capped a counter-attacking move involving Kareem Baptiste, Kerry Baptiste, Britto and Hayden Tinto by firing past goalkeeper Andrew Durant into the net.

Britto then had a chance to seal victory in the 80th minute in a one-on-one with Durant, but with Jabloteh captain Damian Williams and Jevon Morris giving chase, he guided a left footed effort wide of the target.

Speedy Jabloteh front-man, Kennedy Hinkson then made Ma Pau pay for its missed efforts with a low header which went in despite goalkeeper Samuel getting his hand to it to force penalties.

In the shoot-out, Jabloteh made a positive start with Durant denying Stars’ midfielder Elton John before defender Josiah Trimmingham powered the San Juan club’s first kick past Samuel.

But Samuel, went on to deny Tyrone Charles, Nathan Lewis and Kion Joseph in the shootout while Neil Mitchell, Keryn Navarro and Haydon Tinto were clinical from the spot for Ma Pau Stars.

Speaking after the match, Samuel who has aspirations of getting back into the T&T squad said, “I just wanted to show coach Stephen Hart that a good goalkeeper in T&T isn’t selected for the qualifiers and I hope he would take a closer look at me,” said Samuel, T&T’s goalkeeper at both the 2007 FIFA Under-17 and 2009 FIFA Under-20 World Cups.

Quarterfinal action continues on Sunday with two-time champions Central FC against Morvant Caledonia United from 3.30 pm at the Morvant Recreation Ground, Park Street, while on Monday, Police FC and Pt Fortin Civic meet from 6pm at Couva.