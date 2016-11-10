Naps, Fyzo, Tigers advance in Intercol

Naparima College, Fyzabad Secondary and St Anthony’s College booked their spots in the semifinals of their respective zones in th Coca Cola Inter Col football competition, yesterday.

Down at Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin in South Zone action, Naparima showed no mercy against Moruga Secondary, crushing them 7-1 in the second match of a double-header. In the opening match-up, Fyzabad Secondary secured a 3-1 victory over Pleasantville to progress to the next round.

It was another one-sided affair in the North with St Anthony’s whipping Fatima College, 5-0, with all five goals coming in the second half in the quarterfinal match at St Mary’s ground in Port-of-Spain.

Prolific scorer Isaiah Lee was on target with three goals for Naparima, opening the scoring in the sixth minute. He followed up with his second in the 26th. Justin Sadoo joined Lee on the scoresheet and got “Naps” third item in the 31st. Seven minutes later, Renaldo Francois put in another, to give Naparima a 4-0 advantage at the half.

The rampage continued into the second session with Judah St Louis finding the back in the 51st.

Kevin Feeling was able to give Moruga something to celebrate when he netted his team’s lone goal in the 54th.

Lee’s third came in the 67th before Jeremiah Kesar sunk Naparima’s final item in the 76th.

Earlier, David Jones netted a brilliant opener for Fyzabad within seconds of the start of the match. His captain Sharkeel Louison added to the score and gave Fyzabad a 2-0 lead at the halfway mark. On the resumption, Jabari Hodge lessened Pleasantville’s deficit to one as his team searched for an equaliser. However, Nashorn Simon dampened that hope by producing Fyzabad’s third item in the 70th minute and that is how it stayed, when time expired.

Che Benny connected a double to see St Anthony’s College into the semifinals, lifting his team past Fatima College with the impressive 5-0 victory.

The first session remained goalless despite a number of attempts on both ends of the field. However, the script changed in the second half when the “Westmoorings Tigers” rediscovered their form and roared past Fatima with ease, thanks to Benny’s pair of goals and one each from N’Kosi Salandy, Kreshon Alexander and Kathon St Hilliare.