Ventures capture T&THB indoor title

Ventures began preparations for their 90th anniversary by winning the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board’s 2016 national indoor women’s Open title beating defending champions Paragon 2-1 in a penalty shootout competition on Sunday at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton Holder Street, Woodbrook.

Malvern fought off a late surge from Paragon in the Open men's final, winning 4-3 in their first indoor title in almost a decade.

Ventures and Paragon had battle to an entertaining 1-1 draw in regulation time with Gian-Anya Sealey equalising for the girls in green and white after Kristin Thompson had given Paragon an early lead.

In the shootout, Allana Lewis scored for Paragon, but items from Amanda George and Cian Lue Sue gave Ventures the crown.

Harvard Checkers scored a last minute penalty corner to edge Shandy Carib Magnolias 4-3, while Queen’s Park won by default from last year’s winners Petrotrin in the third place playoff matches.

Malvern and Magnolias continued to dominate the under-19 boys and girls divisions respectively with wins over Paragon and Checkers in the finals.

QPCC defeated Carib in the Trinity men’s final, while Fatima took the mixed veterans title via a penalty shootout with the Parkites.

Ventures, the oldest surviving all-women sports club in the country, will celebrate their 90th anniversary next year.

The celebrations will begin with their 14th annual invitational international indoor competition at the same venue from January 5-8, 2017.

Former winners GOA Reds of Canada is expected to make a welcomed return to the tournament.