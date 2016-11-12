Seven-time winners W Connection start First Citizens campaign

Seven-time champions W Connection will start its quest for an unprecedented eight First Citizens Cup title when they face Ma Pau Stars in the second of a quarterfinal double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium, from 8pm this evening.

Two hours earlier, two-time winner and five-time runner-up Defence Force comes up against St Ann’s Rangers in the first quarterfinal.

While W Connection, which beat Central Fc 2-1 in last year’s final, will be favourites going into its encounter with Ma Pau Stars, which advanced after 3-1 penalty-kicks win over San Juan Jabloteh on Tuesday last following a 1-1 draw, it has already been warned that it will need to be at its best to reach this year’s decider on December 2.

Ma Pau Stars coach Ross Russell, who won the Cup as part of the Defence Force reminded that the Cup is very close to his heart – being the first ever title he won when he debuted as coach of Defence Force’s top flight team back in 2009.

But W Connection assistant coach and former First Citizens Cup winner as a player himself, Earl Jean, said his team is very excited and hungry to lift the trophy for an eighth time.

The St Lucian-born Jean, though, believes the 2016 edition will be one of the toughest tournaments due to increased level of competitiveness among Pro League clubs.

Defence Force coach Marvin Gordon has issued a stern warning to opponents, St. Ann’s Rangers, who stunned the Army/Coast-Guard combination in their opening Digicel Pro League clash this season, by a 2-0 margin.

“I don’t know the margin we will beat them by, but I know if Rangers come cocky, they are going to concede a couple well,” Gordon said following his team’s 1-0 win over Club Sando in the First Citizens Cup preliminary rounbd clash on Tuesday.

Defence Force defensive midfielder Curtis Gonzales added, “They (Rangers) beat us in the first league game and might be coming on a high, but we know what to expect. We won’t be making the mistakes we made in the first game and if we can add the effort like we did against Club Sando, and hopefully we would be in the semi-finals.”

Meanwhile, Rangers, coached by former solider Anthony Streete, are fifth on the Pro League standings with three wins and a draw from their six league games so far. And despite coming off a loss against W Connection in their most recent league game, team administrator and former coach Jason Spence would like to see the St Ann’s club transfer their “Cinderella run” into the First Citizens Cup.

Spence admitted the knockouts are always a tougher challenge but believes that Rangers – a side usually known for occupying bottom of the league standings and underdog status – are on the upswing.

Tomorrow (Sunday), quarterfinal action continues with two two-time former champions, Central FC and Morvant Caledonia United, facing off from 3:30pm at the Morvant Recreation Ground, Park Street, Morvant.

And on Monday November 14, Police FC and Pt Fortin Civic clash at the Ato Boldon Stadium from 6pm.

Fixtures

​Today’s Quarterfinal Matches

Aton Boldon Stadium, Couva:

Defence Force vs St. Ann’s Rangers, 4pm - (C)

W Connection vs Ma Pau Stars, 6pm - (D)

Tomorrow

Morvant Recreation Ground, Park Street, Morvant:

Central FC vs Morvant Caledonia United, 3.30pm (B)

Ato Boldon Stadium

(Monday, November 14, 2016)

Police FC vs Pt Fortin Civic, 6pm - (A)

Semi-Final Round

(November 22)

A vs D

B vs C

Final

(December 2)