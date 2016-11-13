FCB Cup ‘Dog fight’ in Morvant today

Devorn Jorsling was unstoppable yesterday for Defence Force netting four goals to pilot his team to a 4-2 victory over St Ann’s Rangers in their quarterfinal match of the First Citizens Cup at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Jorsling opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 10th minute. He returned 10 minutes later to send the Army/Coastguard combination ahead 2-0, holding on to that lead going in at the half.

The Jorsling show continued on the resumption as he found the back of the net again in the 50th minute, to score his third item and give his team a 3-0 advantage.

Rangers though pulled one back soon after thanks to Dylon King, who scored in the 53rd minute. His teammate Marvin Lee joined him on the scoresheet as Rangers attempted to make a comeback, bringing his team within one (3-2) in the 71st.

But Jorsling was not finished yet and put the icing on the cake in the 83rd, eliminating Rangers’ chance of levelling. The scores remained 4-2 in favour of Defence Force, when time expired.

Today in more action in the Cup, Central FC coach Dale Saunders is anticipating a “dog fight” at the Morvant Recreation Ground with the home team Morvant Caledonia United taking on Central FC from 3.30 pm.

A win for either team will put them into the semifinals on Tuesday. Both teams have won the title already but the home team will fancy their chances this afternoon in front their home fans and playing at their new facility which will be hosting a knock-out tournament for the first time, having been the host of two Digicel Pro League matches recently.

Caledonia coach Rajesh Latchoo said he is confident in his team, which include second choice goalkeeper Stephon Seepersad who comes in as a replacement for Marvin Phillip who is on national duty with the T&T team at the World Cup Qualifiers. Seepersad has had just two starts this season but Latchoo said: “He and goalkeeper Hakim Lukas have showed improvement. Marvin has been a really good mentor to both Stephon and Hakim and now that he isn’t here, the whole team is confident that we still have a good ‘keeper in the goal.”

Caledonia which won the title back 2011 and 2012, heads into action following back-to-back drawn matches against Club Sando 3-3 and Defence Force 1-1 and are in sixth position on the standings. They are attempting to win a match since September 30, including their first victory at home.

According to Latchoo: “Now is for the win. Our players are looking forward to this game, the staff is looking forward to this game.”

He noted: “We are starting to get it right. Coming off back-to-back draws helped a whole lot in terms of the confidence. It showed that we refuse to lose and that’s the first step in becoming winners. Our defenders are improving. Once we don’t lapse and concede goals, we would win the game because every game we are going to score.”

“We are glad we have Central, just the same way they are happy with the First Citizens Cup draw. I felt we underachieved when we played them in the league and this game we need to set things right.”

Meanwhile, Central coach Dale Saunders said: “We won’t be able to open the field and pass the ball around like at the stadium and play nice entertaining football because of the condition of the playing surface, so we expect it to be a dog fight. It’s something we will have to adjust to as any professional team must. We are professionals and the focus is just trying to win matches and win titles.”