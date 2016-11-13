WICB threatens Bravo: remove tweet and apologise or face more sanctions

BRIDGETOWN—Less than 24-hours after giving batsman Darren Bravo his marching orders from Zimbabwe by the tour management team led by Joel Garner, the director of cricket at the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) Richard Pybus has written to the player asking him to apologise and remove his tweet or face further sanction.

According to the contents of the letter from Pybus to the player dated November 11, the board gave Bravo until 4 pm (Eastern Caribbean time) yesterday to apologise for his actions and to remove the offending tweet from his Twitter account. Failure to do so, the WICB said, could result “in further disciplinary action, including referral to the WICB disciplinary committee”.

The Trinidad Guardian reported exclusively in yesterday’s edition that Bravo, who was part of the camp in Potchefstroom, Zimbabwe, did not travel to Harare with the remainder of the squad after he was sent home by the management team.

A subsequent WICB release yesterday said Bravo had been dropped “due to inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour, which is contrary to his contractual obligations to the WICB”.

This was in reference to Bravo’s outburst via online social networking service, Twitter, when he slammed WICB president Dave Cameron for comments critical of his recent batting performances.

However, a review of Bravo’s account @DM Bravo 46 hours following yesterday’s deadline showed that the tweet was not removed which means that the player will likely be summoned before the WICB disciplinary committee according to Pybus’ letter dated November 11.

Speaking on regional sports channel, SportsMax, earlier in the week, the WICB president Dave Cameron said Bravo had been offered only a Grade C retainer contract because of his “poor performance” and declining averages.

“His averages in the last two years have been declining, so what do you do? Reward poor performance or do you encourage him to get better?” Cameron said.

He continued: “If you continue to keep giving him an A contract then what is the motivation to get better? He has been on an A contract and he hasn’t done well.”

In response, Bravo tagged Cameron via his Twitter handle, @davec51, as he tweeted: “You hav been failing 4 d last 4yrs. Y don’t u resign and FYI I’ve neva been given an A contract. Big idiot.”

Bravo’s caustic response prompted a formal letter from the WICB, informing the player that his comments constituted a breach of the terms of his match/tour contract and that the contract would also be cancelled.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by CMC Sports, told Bravo his tweet had “disparaged” the WICB president and was “contrary to your contractual obligations to the WICB.”

“We would expect as a senior West Indian cricketer that you would recognise that your decision to vent your frustrations online, as well as to denigrate the president of the WICB, was inappropriate and unacceptable, as well as contrary to your contractual obligations to the WICB,” said the letter, which was signed by Pybus.

“In particular, we draw your attention to your agreement (in clause 4.7.2.2 of your match/tour contract) not to make any statement in or to any form of media (which shall include, without limitation, print media, television, radio, internet or any social networking media), or any other public statement, which would bring yourself, WICB or any official or authorised representative of WICB or the game of cricket into disrepute and your agreement to use all such media in a responsible manner.

“In addition, clause 9.3.1 of your match tour contract provides that in default by you in respect of your obligations under the contract, WICB may in its absolute discretion cancel this contract by written notice to the cricketer.

“In light therefore of your breach of your obligations to WICB in clause 4.7.2.2 of your match/tour contract, this letter serves as written notice that your match/tour contract is hereby cancelled.”

In addition to ending the player’s involvement in the tour, the WICB also ordered Bravo to “immediately remove” the offending tweet from his Twitter account and to issue an apology via the same medium.

“We also request that you immediately remove the highlighted tweet from your account and desist from tweeting about WICB officials in the future,” the letter said.

“We further request that you acknowledge, via your Twitter account, the impropriety of your actions and your recognition that your decision to publicly express your views on social media was not conduct befitting of a West Indies cricketer.

“I strongly discourage you from continuing to use Twitter or other social networking sites in a manner which might cause embarrassment to the West Indies cricket team, the West Indies Cricket Board or any officials of the West Indies Cricket Board which can potentially bring the game into disrepute.

“I ask that you also note that any further such action on your part, including failure to comply with our request above by 4 pm, Eastern Caribbean time on November 12, 2016, may result in further disciplinary action, including referral to the WICB disciplinary committee.”

Bravo has been replaced in the squad by fellow T&T’s Jason Mohammed while leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo has been called up to replace off-spinner Sunil Narine, who has withdrawn from the party for “personal reasons”.

West Indies face hosts Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the tournament which runs from November 14-27. (CMC)