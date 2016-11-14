Dottin shines but Windies flop again

VIJAYAWADA—Deandra Dottin’s 17th One-Day International half-century was in vain as West Indies Women slumped to their second straight loss of the three-match series against India Women, with a five-wicket defeat here yesterday.

Once again, the Caribbean side failed to mount a serious challenge when they batted, posting an inadequate 153 for seven off their 50 overs, and the hosts had little trouble overhauling the target with 12 overs to spare at the Mulapadu Cricket Stadium.

With the defeat, West Indies Women remained agonizingly shy of automatic qualification for next year’s 50-overs ICC World Cup in England, as they still require another two points to cross that line.

Sent in, West Indies Women were struggling at 58 for four in the 26th over before Dottin stroked a typically fluent 61 to pull them out of trouble.

She found an ally in former skipper Merissa Aguilleira who made 25, but no other Windies Women player passed 15 in another disappointing outing.

Both openers Hayley Matthews (6) and Shaquana Quintyne (9) went cheaply with just 20 runs on the board in the sixth over before captain Stafanie Taylor and Kycia Knight, both of whom scored 15, repaired the innings somewhat with a 25-run, third wicket partnership.

When both fell within 13 runs of each other, it left Windies Women to rebuild from scratch and they did so through Dottin and Aguilleira who added 70 for the fifth wicket.

Both right-handers, Dottin counted six fours and a six in a 101-ball innings while Aguilleira faced 52 balls and notched two boundaries.

Aguilleira was eventually bowled by left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht (2-28) at 128 for five in the 45th over and Dottin fell to the last ball of the innings, bowled by seamer Jhulan Goswami (2-28).

Defending their small total, West Indies Women got the early breakthrough they needed when opener Thirush Kamini was dismissed for two in the unlikeliest of manners – obstructing the field – with the score on 23 for one in the fourth over.

Thereafter, however, India Women were never in danger of losing as captain Mithali Raj top-scored 45, opener Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 44 while Deepti Sharma got 32.

Mandhana struck six fours and a six off 62 balls and put on 63 for the second wicket with Deepti who counted four fours in her 63-ball knock.

West Indies Women enjoyed a strong period when three wickets tumbled for 39 runs but Raj erased any hopes of a comeback with stellar innings which came from just 51 deliveries and included six fours and a six.

The final day match of the series is set for Wednesday at the same venue. (CMC)

SCOREBOARD

India vs West Indies

WEST INDIES WOMEN

H Matthews lbw b Goswami 6

S Quintyne lbw b Pandey 9

S Taylor b Bisht 15

Kycia Knight run out 15

D Dottin b Goswami 63

M Aguilleira b Bisht 25

S Campbelle c Bisht b Gayakwad 5

A Fletcher not out 5

Extras (b2, lb6, w2) 10

TOTAL (7 wkts, 50 overs) 153

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-20, 3-45, 4-58, 5-128, 6-139, 7-153.

Bowling: Goswami 10-2-28-2, Pandey 7-0-19-1 (w2), Bisht 10-2-18-2, Sharma 10-1-19-0, Gayakwad 10-2-31-1, Kaur 3-0-20-0.

INDIA WOMEN

S Mandhana c Dottin b Matthews 44

T Kamini obstructing the field 2

D Sharma c Matthews b Mohammed 32

M Raj c Matthews b Selman 45

H Kaur st Aguilleira b Fletcher 6

V Krishnamurthy not out 8

S Pandey not out 1

Extras (lb3, w11, nb2) 16

TOTAL (5 wkts, 38 overs) 154

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-86, 3-111, 4-125, 5-150.

Bowling: Smartt 1-0-16-0 (nb2), Selman 7-1-18-1 (w4), Taylor 5-0-20-0, Matthews 10-1-26-1 (w1), Fletcher 6-0-22-1 (w2), Mohammed 6-0-31-1, Dottin 3-0-18-0 (w4)