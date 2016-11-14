Julien shatters 23-year-old record

Kristin Julien of Areios Aquatechs continued her record breaking performances at the Amateur Swimming Association National Open Short Course Championships, shattering a 23-year-old mark in the 100m backstroke on Saturday evening.

National swimmer Julien, who broke the 50m backstroke record on both Thursday and Friday nights, sped to the wall in one minute, 03.74 seconds to erase the 1993 100m backstroke open record of Sangeeta Puri of 1:04 68 to be one of a few national records that fell during the third day of competition at the National Aquatic Centre, in Couva.

Amira Pilgrim won the open girls 50m butterfly in 28.35 seconds ahead of Julien (28.43) and in the process erased her own 15-17 record of 28.51 which she set in July.

A student of the University of T&T, Pilgrim also went on to win the gold in the 50m breaststroke in 34.46 seconds.

Another national swimmer, Jeron Thompson of Atlantis Aquatics, broke the 50m breaststroke 15-17 boys mark in the ​morning ​preliminary heats with a time of 28.66.

Thompson set the bar higher for himself and future age-grouper challengers with a 28.32 clocking. The old 15-17 record was held by his team-mate Abraham Mc Leod in 28.76.

McLeod, now 24, won the open race in 27.49.

Thompson also won a bronze in the 50m butterfly in 25.68.

Zarek Wilson broke the 9-10 boys record in the 100m freestyle in both the preliminary heats and finals.

The Blue Dolphins swimmer touched the wall in 1:01.96 minutes in the preliminaries and improved with a golden swim of 1:00.18 minutes in the final ahead of Nikoli Blackman of Marlins who clocked in 1:01.20.

At the start of the day, Wilson held the record of 1:02.37, but by night fall it was the first time that any ten and under T&T swimmers went under the 1:02.00 minutes mark in 100m freestyle, and it happened three times in one day.

The duo continued their age-group dominance with Wilson (1:09.13 minutes) edging Blackman (1:10.23) in the 100m butterfly while they also went one-two in the 50m breaststroke with Wilson (36.76) ahead of Blackman (41.01).

Jada Chatoor of Marlins won gold in the 400m individual medley in a new meet record of 5:19.86 minutes to surpass the old time of Sabrina David of 5:21.18.

Josiah Parag of Blue Dolphins won gold in the boys equivalent in 5:03.43.

Chatoor (J) also went on to win the 200m freestyle (2:11.37), with her record breaking brother Graham winning the boys equivalent in 1:55.89.

Zoe Anthony of Marlins won double gold on the night in the ten and under 100m butterfly (1:15.21) and 50m breaststroke (40.24) while Neishelah Caseman of Tidal Wave Aquatics was the victor in the ten and under 100m freestyle (1:06.92).

Christian Awah of Blue Dolphins, who won the 50m backstroke (26.40) on Friday night, won gold in the 50m butterfly in 25.21. Arieos athlete Justin Samlalsingh clocked 58.93 in the 100m backstroke to take the gold.

Arieos won the inaugural open mixed Medley relay, while Blue Dolphins won the 10 & Under equivalent.

The meet was expected to conclude yesterday with the presentation of awards and the crowning of the first ever National Open Short Course Championships Club Champion.