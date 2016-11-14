Ma Pau Stars make W Connection pay

Ma Pau Stars made it two wins on the trot in penalties after they ousted seven-time winners and holders W Connection 3-0 in the shoot-out following a 0-0 draw in their First Citizens Cup quarterfinal at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Saturday night.

W Connection was a well-gelled unit, led by experienced attacking midfielders Andre Toussaint and Hughtun Hector, but poor finishing saw the “Savonetta Boys” bow out.

W Connection was literally camped in the Ma Pau Stars’ half in the first period and had clear-cut second-half misses from Kevon Goddard, Jabari Mitchell and Toussaint, while Star came to life late in the match, following the introduction of Anthony Wolfe, Kerry Baptiste and Carlos Edwards to complement former W Connection forward Jerrel Britto.

After both sides failed to find a winner in regular time, it was down to the penalties where W Connection were unable to find their scoring boots as Stars’ goalkeeper Glenroy Samuel picked up where he left off with three saves in a 3-1 penalty shootout win over San Juan Jabloteh in the play-offs last Tuesday, by keeping out Hector’s first kick.

W Connection’s miseries grew by every kick with Baptiste, Edwards and Hayden Tinto, in that order, all scoring past goalkeeper Terrence Lewis, whose team-mates Alvin Jones and Kurt Frederick struck the post.

With the win, Ma Pau Stars (formerly North East Stars), which was beaten in the 2006 and 2014 finals, advanced to face the winner of tonight’s quarterfinal between Pt Fortin Civic and Police, who meet at Couva from 6pm.

In Saturday’s first match at Couva, striker Devorn Jorsling scored all four goals to lead Defence Force past St Ann’s Rangers 4-2.

Jorsling got his first in the 11th minute from the penalty-spot and added in the 19th. Five minutes into the second-half scored his team’s third from another Gonzales pass.

Rangers pulled back two goals in the second-half with Dylon King hitting past goalkeeper Sheldon Clarke in the 53rd minute and substitute Marvin Lee in the 72nd, less than a minute after his introduction.

However, Jorsling quelled Rangers’come-back attempt six minutes later.

Yesterday, at the Morvant Recreation Ground, Park Street, the home team Morvant Caledonia had to depend on penalty kicks to ease past Central FC, after their game ended goalless. Caledonia scored three of their penalties while Central scored one.