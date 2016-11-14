QPCC to rescue Bravo

Management of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club is expected to meet with West Indies batsman Darren Bravo tomorrow in a bid to resolve the current impasse between the gifted batsman and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB).

Bravo was sent home from Zimbabwe where he was due to represent the West Indies in a tri-nation series, involving Sri Lanka for what the WICB described as “inappropiate and unacceptable behaviour, which is contrary to his contractual obligations to the WICB.”

The decision followed a tweet from Bravo after WICB president Dave Cameron had defended the Board’s decision to offer Bravo a ‘C’ contract, rather than an ‘A’ contract, by describing his performances as poor.

Bravo rejected the contract.

In a response, however, Bravo tagged Cameron via his Twitter handle, @davec51, as he tweeted: “you hav been failing 4 d last 4yrs. Y don’t u resign and FYI I’ve neva been given an A contract. Big Idiot.”

Bravo had a deadline of Saturday at 4 p.m. to apologise to Cameron and remove the tweet but failed to do so.

A letter from WICB director of cricket Richard Pybus promised further sanctions against Bravo if he failed to adhere to the WICB call for an apology and removal of the tweet.

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (T&TCB) has failed to represent Bravo or make a statement on the issue.

However, an official of the QPCC, of which Bravo is a member, said yesterday that the club will be looking to seek the player’s interest when he arrives home.

Bravo was due home last night after arriving in Barbados yesterday and he is expected to meet with QPCC officials tomorrow.

The QPCC official said: “We are definitely going to meet with this young man and get an appreciation of the situation. Queen’s Park has always been a club that takes care of its players. Bravo is a young man. He needs the club at this point in time and we are going to stick with him. We are not going to say much more until we meet with him.”