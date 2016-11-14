T&T looks to refocus in Honduras

Trinidad and Tobago arrived in San Pedro Sula, Honduras yesterday at around 3pm from Panama City, ahead of tomorrow’s CONCACAF Final round World Cup qualifier against the host country at the Estadio Olympic Metropolitano.

The 23-man squad left Port-of-Spain on Saturday evening to Panama City where the contingent spent the night at the Riande Aeropuerto Hotel before connecting to San Pedro Sula yesterday.

Coach Stephen Hart and his men remain in positive spirits despite going down 2-0 to Costa Rica on Friday night at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

“Well it’s the first game out of the way and while there was an obvious disappointment with the loss, once it has sunk in now, you pick yourselves up and start looking ahead and planning for the next match which is away to Honduras with a clearer mindset,” Hart said.“As a team we have traveled and played back to back so it’s a situation where we begin to refocus. We have a good idea of what the Honduras team is like, particularly at home and we will prepare the squad for this type of challenge. First thing will be to settle in there as we arrive and then get in a good session or two before the match,” Hart added.

The team was whisked away through a back exit onto the team bus waiting on the tarmac after clearing customs and immigration and there was a similar arrangement for their arrival at the hotel in San Pedro Sula but there was still at least four television stations awaiting the arrival of the team bus.

Hart was scheduled to conduct a training session later in the evening.

Honduras lost their opening game 1-0 to Panama on Friday.

Kick off time is 4.05 pm (6.05 pm TT time). The stadium has a capacity of 37,325. The last time T&T played a World Cup qualifier here was in 2009 in the Final round of the 2010 qualification, losing 4-1.