TTCB wants dialogue on Bravo issue

The T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) yesterday said it was addressing recent issues between the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and T&T players.

The Board said it had noted recent incidents involving local players and wished to assure the public that it had written the West Indies Cricket Board seeking dialogue as a matter of urgency.

The release stated: "The TTCB notes the recent incidents involving our players and the WICB and wishes to assure the public that we are addressing these and other issues as a matter of urgency. We have written the WICB requesting dialogue between all parties concerned in these matters with a goal of resolving the conflicts and getting the focus back onto the field of play.”

The release further revealed that the T&TCB will be seeking a meeting with Darren Bravo on his return to Trinidad, following his ejection from the West Indies team currently involved in a tri-nations series in Zimbabwe.

Bravo was the latest T&T player to feel the ire of the WICB, having been sent home for what the Board described as “inappropiate and unacceptable behaviour, which is contrary to his contractual obligations to the WICB.”

The decision followed a tweet from Bravo after WICB president Dave Cameron had defended his Board’s decision to offer the Trinidadian a ‘C’ contract, instead of an ‘A’ contract, because of poor performances.

Bravo tagged Cameron via his twitter handle, @davec51 with “You hav been failing 4 d las 4yrs. Y don’t u resign and FYI i’ve neva been given an ‘A’ contact. Big Idiot.” The WICB subsequently gave Bravo a Saturday 4 p.m. deadline to apologise and remove the tweet, which did not happen.

Bravo is expected to arrive home today and there are plans for him to meet with officials of his local team, Queen’s Park Cricket Club.