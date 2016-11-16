​Red Force edges ahead after round one

ST JOHN’S—Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have taken a narrow lead over defending champions Guyana Jaguars after the opening round of the 2016-17 Digicel Regional 4-Day Tournament.

Red Force have edged ahead on 18 points compared to Jaguars 17.8 after both outfits posted opening wins while a third fixture between Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Barbados Pride ended in a draw.

Jaguars earned their points from a 181 run win over Jamaica at the National Stadium, in Guyana while Red Force blew away Windward Islands Volcanoes by nine wickets at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

Hurricanes are on 8.8 points, Pride on 6, Scorpions 4.8 and Volcanoes 4.

Teams earn 12 points for an outright victory while extra points for batting, bowling and pace bowling are also up for grabs.

The 2016-17 Digicel Regional 4-Day Tournament enters its second round this weekend with Scorpions taking on Volcanoes at Sabina Park, Red Force playing Pride at Queen’s Park Oval and Hurricanes doing battle with Jaguars at Warner Park.