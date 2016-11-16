‘Man’ do we have a special?

Leshlaa is one we’ve been waiting for since finishing second to Giovanni Battista in a fast-run seven furlongs 2-y-o race at Newmarket last month; Saeed bin Suroor’s charge reappears in division one of a Maiden Stakes over a similar distance on Kempton polytrack tonight!

Unfortunately the Street Cry colt is likely to be short-priced under Adam Kirby, possibly even odds-on!

Normally my first instinct would be to find a good-each-way alternative, with better odds in mind, thus adopting a view to ‘attack’ the place market and profit with an each-way double/treble.

Don’t forget if two 5/1 shots are placed the yield is a 3/1 winner; for the treble, at least 7/1!

Finding 7/1 winners is extremely difficult, even armed with my time-handicap.

‘Little fish are sweet’ in this tough game but I’m prepared to trawl fastidiously for results; after all mine is all about solving the ‘racing jigsaw’, which has fascinated for most of my life, and giving readers value in this column. That will always be the objective.

Leshlaa could be anything judged on the way he finished strongly, five lengths clear of the third in a strongly-run race; TH satisfaction will be a resounding victory under ‘Kirbs’ who replaces William Buick, now in Dubai, but I’ll bet once-raced, Richard Hannon-trained, Wefait, hits the frame.

Wefait faced a baptism of fire on his Sandown debut but ran on well to be beaten only three lengths by Monticello; he’ll come on considerably and so, hopefully, will Leshlaa!

Division two could go to once-raced Esprit de Corps, because of sufficient, anticipated, improvement, and Qatar Man, second in both outings to date, looks another ‘special’ in a twelve-runner Maiden Stakes over a mile.

Marco Botti hasn’t raced Qatar Man since this USA-bred Archacharch colt was beaten only three-quarters of a length by Aventinus over seven furlongs of Chelmsford ‘poly’, sixty-six days ago!

Given Qatar Man improved 13lbs, and endured a tough experience, Botti probably decided to allow plenty of ‘recovery time’ which is so vital for juveniles.

Qatar Man is drawn twelve but the only realistic danger, Shenanigans, will race from eleven and so it should interesting!