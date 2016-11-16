James’ hat-trick puts Whim into Atlantic U-12 final

Orlando James slotted in a hat-trick to help Whim Anglican secure a place in the Boys’ Under-12 final of the Atlantic Primary School, upsetting last year’s runner-up San Fernando Boys RC 4-1 in their semifinal match, yesterday at the Coaching School Ground in Bon Accord, Tobago.

James opened with a beauty when he beat the San Fernando custodian from 10 metres out, to give his team a 1-0 lead at the interval. The scores remained unchanged at 1-0 at the halfway mark.

On the resumption, Whim Anglican came out running and James continued his good form by adding two more items to his tally before brother Kyle sealed the deal with his strike in the 31st.

Christopher Weekes replied moments later, netting a consolation item for the San Fernando Boys RC team.

Whim Anglican will enter the title match as the favourite to take the national crown, which is set to take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on next Wednesday.

The Tobago U-12 champion will meet St Agnes Anglican, who edged Siparia Boys RC 2-1 in the other semi-final at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Striker Jelani Cox put the Port of Spain champions in front in the 11th minute before Jovian Alexander doubled the score before the half-time whistle.

However, in the second session the St James based outfit began to get sluggish and lost focus giving the Siparia Boys RC team an opening for which it was able to pull one back through a strike by Leroy Jones.

Today, the eagerly anticipated match-up between defending U-15 girls champion Bon Accord Government meet Bon Air Government at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in the second match of a double-header at 11 am.

Earlier at 9.30 am, Moruga RC will meet Sangre Grande Government.

Tomorrow, the reigning U-15 boys winner Bon Accord Government will meet Arima Boys RC at Marvin Lee Stadium, Macoya in what promises to be a thriller. Kick off is at 11 am, soon after opening match between Enterprise Goverment and San Fernando Boys RC at 9.30 am.