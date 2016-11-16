Police hammers Pt Fortin 4-1

Kadeem Riley scored on either side of the break as Police FC cruised into the semi-finals of the 2016 First Citizens Cup with a 4-1 hammering of Pt Fortin Civic at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Monday.

Riley, featuring in attack for coach Richard Hood’s side dented by injuries, scored early and late for the Lawmen, who also had a goal each from winger Micah Lewis and utility player Christon Thomas to set up a semifinal clash with Ma Pau Stars on November 27 at the same venue.

Police grabbed a 1-0 advantage in just the third minute through Riley after the lanky attacker, was picked out by a left side Joshua Leach cross and made no mistake in beating goalkeeper Miles Goodman from close up.

A former national Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup winger, Lewis then handed Police a 2-0 cushion in the 23rd minutes with a solo goal from inside the area.

Police then a glaring chance to add its tally before the interval as they failed to convert an indirect free- kick in the area while referee Keilon Bacchus also waived off a strong shout for a penalty after Joshua Leach was hacked down in the area by defender Kurfi Pierre in the 30th minute.

Pt Fortin then pulled a goal back three minutes from the half when Jamille Boatswain headed in an Akeem Redhead cross at the back post to beat Police goalie Theon Browne.

Police left full-back Dexter Alleyne also had a wonderful chance, but with goalkeeper Goodman at his mercy he failed to control a right side cross by team captain Todd Ryan.

The second-half was a much closer affair with Thomas seeing a chance to extend the lead to 3-1 coming off the post before Police finally restored its two-goal lead in the 84th minute when Riley stabbed home another Leach cross.

And three minutes from time, Thomas finally got his name among the scorers when he fired past Goodman after latching onto a pass inside the area from substitute Kareem Freitas to set up a second meeting with Stars this season, following a 5-1 season opening league win in their previous encounter.

Morvant Caledonia United and Defence Force, both two times winners will meet in the other semifinal.

Meanwhile, Digicel Pro League will resume this weekend (Nov. 18-20) with two-time defending champions and current leaders Central FC versus Civic, W Connection versus Morvant Caledonia United, Jabloteh versus Rangers, Ma Pau Stars versus Defence Force, and Club Sando versus Police.

Preliminary Results

Playoff round:

- Defence Force 1 (Hashim Arcia 53rd) vs Club Sando 0

- Jabloteh 1 (Kennedy Hinkson 81st) vs Ma Pau Stars 1 (Kerry Daniel 57th) - Ma Pau Stars won 3-1 on penalty-kicks

Saturday’s Quarterfinal

- Defence Force 4 (Devorn Jorsling 11th pen, 19th, 50th, 84th) vs St Ann’s Rangers 2 (Dylon King 53rd, Marvin Lee 72nd)

- W Connection 0 vs Ma Pau Stars 0-Ma Pau Stars won 3-0 on penalty-kicks

- Central FC 0 vs Morvant Caledonia United 0 - Morvant Caledonia won 3-2 on penalty-kicks

- Police FC 4 (Kadeem Riley 3rd, 84th, Micah Lewis 23rd, Christon Thomas 87th) vs Pt Fortin Civic 1 (Jamille Boatswain 42nd)

Semi-finals

- Police FC vs Ma Pau Stars

- Morvant Caledonia United vs Defence Force

Final — December 2