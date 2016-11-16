Racing needs a hero to stay alive

With the local economy facing greater and greater challenges, many are asking for a hero to pull horse racing out of the slow death that it is currently experiencing.

This decline was never more evident than Saturday when virtually nothing was working at the racetrack.

The tote board and the sectional timing clock were both inoperative, having been knocked out of commission following bad weather on the previous Saturday. What was most striking was that a full week had elapsed and that most of the equipment at the track was allowed to remain in that state.

If that was not bad enough, the electrical issues had obviously also affected the relay of information from the track to the OTBs and all other remote viewers since commentary was virtually inaudible for the day.

The most important asset owned by the Club is the real estate and unless something urgently takes place, it is not unfathomable to see the track go the way of the famous Hollywood Park racetrack in California which was eventually closed and converted to a real estate housing development.

The solution requires a selflessness that is not readily evident in this country. With the country’s public purse under severe pressure, it is unlikely that the Minister of Finance will be releasing any additional funds to the sport anytime soon. This means that the sport will have to become more self-sufficient – hence the need for it to continue to explore every avenue for increasing the gambling take.

The government can assist in this area by passing the long overdue Gambling Bill. It is not the only piece of legislation that government has promised following the passage of the 2017 budget but we do hope that they will give this legislation some priority. It is sorely needed to not only regularise the “anything goes” nature of the gambling industry at present but also to give horse racing a chance to compete on a level playing field.

The management of the Arima Race Club, like the management of the West Indies Cricket Cub (WICB), need to look at themselves in the mirror and determine what they see. Hopefully, they see a reflection of individuals with whom the buck stops and upon whom many individuals are depending for their livelihood. This is a time for critical assessment of what will work and what needs to be curtailed. Re-investment in breeding and racing stock is down in this country and this was never more evident than the poor turnout at the recently concluded yearling sales. The Club needs partners and the management committee needs to identify where they can source partners and what might possibly be in it for those partners.

The Club needs an enhanced social media presence so that it might begin to attract a younger crowd. Use of the facilities for other events besides horse racing is another avenue that should be explored. An investment in improving the sound system might enable the Club to use the venue on Saturdays and mid-week for non racing related activities.

Racing needs a hero. Is there anyone out there?