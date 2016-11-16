A vision for east T&T

The diversification process needs a visionary development perspective opening up opportunities for sustainable economic transformation which can substantially improve our national quality of life.

At a seminar held by the the UWI-based Trade and Economic Development Unit seminar titled The Key Areas for Diversification for T&T, Dr Terrance Farrell, who leads the Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB), outlined the “Roadmap To A Diversified Economy”. In doing so he set out a process which is the essence of the Vision 2030 Plan. Once the process is followed, Dr Farell articulated, a flourising economy and way of life should emerge by 2030.

However, as I have said before, the process is made up of a series of short term initiatives that together could lay the foundations for diversification and therefore transformation. In the throes of a serious economic crisis, as in my opinion we are, the short term measures must have the capacity to generate horizons of hope for the citizenry which is an essential ingredient for achieving sustainability.

It is with this foremost in my concerns and my perceptions for the future of T&T and for the Caribbean that I consider it essential for me to put into the national discourse another view related to the eastern coastal regions of Trinidad. This is what I would consider to be a key area for diversification, because it is focusing on an implementation thrust based on two planned projects as set out in the recent budget. This relates to the planned First Class Road—Valencia to Toco; and a highway—Wallerfield to Manzanilla.

It has been said that I described these two initiatives as leading to an “ecological disaster”. I must place on record that I don’t recall having made such a comment. What I did say, however, is that two such highways being planned outside of the context of the overall exisiting physical and environmental conditions and development potentials of the eastern coastal area of Trinidad may not necessarily lead to what Dr Rowley stated—that the focus of development must always be to improve and enhance the quality of life throughout the country.

It is against that wider background that I consider it appropriate for me to articulate another view.

Three eastern regions

To do so, I have divided the eastern coastal areas into three regions, as shown on Map 1:

• North East region: This encompasses all the villages from Matura through Salybia, Rampanalgas, Cumana, Toco, Sans Souci, Grande Riviere and Matelot. This is without doubt a special area that embraces the western reaches of the Atlantic Ocean and the southern reaches of the Caribbean Sea. This region is the home of the leatherback turtle.

• Central East region: This region straddles the territory to include Fishing Pond, North Manzanilla, Manzanilla and Nariva. Therefore, it contains three interesting but different physical features: (1) fertile agricultural lands stretching from Fishing Pond in the north and to Manzanilla in the south; (2) the interesting coastal areas, especially the magnificient beaches of Manzanilla and Cocal; (3) the crown jewel of this region, the Nariva Swamp, so aptly filmed and described in the Bush Diary by Robert Clarke and The Road Less Travelled by Paolo Kernahan.

• South East region: Stretching from Nariva to Mayaro and Guayaguayare, combining the existing tourism activites along the beach as well as the historical advent of the petroleum industry.

The two strategic urban centres for the three regions are the two frontier towns—Sangre Grande to the north and Rio Claro to the south. Both these towns, together with the development potentials of these regions, are crucial physical realities in any infrastructural undertaking.

Accordingly, let us start with the North East region. The intention of the First Class Road is to provide an access separate from the existing Toco Main Road extending from Valencia to Toco, with the primary purpose being an access for a two-way ferry service between Toco and Scarborough. From my land surveying experiences of having worked in these areas in my early days, it always struck me in the North Coast villages that I could hear the Tobago dialect. In meeting with these voices, I discovered the Tobago names that inhabited these areas of Trinidad had obviously used the traditional means of sea connection between the two islands.

It would seem that such a road would in effect bypass the villages that are serviced by the Toco Main Road. It would also seem that such a road would have to utilise the terrain of the inland Forest Reserves. Both of these factors could have an adverse impact on the quality of life in the villages and possibly the continued negative impact on the inland environment. In effect, it is this inland environment that we desperately need to preserve.

Main issues

Immediately, the issues that arise, in my opinion, are as follows:

• The Ferry Port: Along the entire north coast of Trinidad, from my observations, there are only two coves or bays with anchorage suitable for a ferry service. These are Damien Bay, which is just east of Tyrico Bay in the overall Maracas Bay cove, and the eastern end of Las Cuevas Bay.

I say this because any ferry port in Toco will, without doubt, be a very costly exercise.

There is in addition, on the eastern coast of the North East region, Balandra Bay, which has good anchorage. The recent storm on the north coast stretching from Toco all the way back to Maracas Bay gives an indication, in this time of climate change, of the devastation that could be caused from the forces of the Caribbean Sea.

I am of the opinion that a ferry port is a very useful service, not only for the trip to Tobago or back, but also if a ferry port was establised in Las Cuevas as well as in the North East region. This would also enhance the tourism potential of the North Coast of Trinidad. The important factors are the physical realities and the development cost.

• The Toco Main Road: The Toco Main Road is a scenic drive. It provides wonderful views of the villages and of the Atlantic Ocean stretching all the way to Mayaro. Without doubt, what is required is to enhance the existing road—most of the exisitng bridges are in deplorable conditions, the road is not properly maintained, and therefore the time factor related to travel is not adequate. Enhancing the exisiting road extending all the way to Matelot would ensure that the quality of life of the villagers is susbtantially improved. It is always possible in such circumstances that the road through the villages can have some diversions as appropriate to ensure that there is an easy traffic flow.

• The Villages: Expenditures should be made to improve the physical conditions of each of the villages. For one thing, because the region has such interesting development options, namely, tourism, agriculture and fishing. Green markets, similar to what has been done in Santa Cruz, could also be established. This would have the effect of creating village commerce, thereby creating genuine communtiy viability.

In my next article, I am going to further expand on this region to show its significance, and the importance of reserving the territory between the aforementioned villages of this region and the eastern borders of Blanchisseuse, Morne La Croix and the northern reaches of Arima and Valencia. This territory is a rainforest, lending itself, if carefully preserved in its natural habitat, to a National Park. This will provide east Trinidad with the unusual feature of a Rainforest Reserve and the Nariva Swamp to the south.

IVAN LAUGHLIN