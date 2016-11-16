Women plan to dig-deep in must-win final

VIJAYAWADA—The hero of West Indies Women’s losing effort against the Indian Women in the second One-Day International on Sunday, Deandra Dottin, says the team intends to “dig deep” in their must-win third and final encounter today.

Dottin, who top scored with 63, despite West Indies five wicket loss to India, has expressed confidence her side can rebound to secure the two points needed to gain automatic qualification for next year’s 50-overs ICC World Cup in England.

The Caribbean side has cast a shadow of doubt over their chances of qualifying after losing the first two matches against the Indians.

“It is a definite must win last match to qualify for the world Cup. I think it is a lot of pressure but I think we play better under these kinds of situations,” said Dottin, whose 63 was the only score above 25 for West Indies in Sunday’s second ODI.

“Whenever we get ourselves in these situations we always pull ourselves out. But it is a must win situation so we have to dig deep and I know the girls will come back and win this last ODI to qualify for world cup”.

Poor batting has plagued the Windies Women during their series against India, including low scores from leading players who are yet to deliver.

The team’s head coach Vasbert Drakes says players have been working hard on reversing their poor form.

“I felt pretty good. I had to build back some confidence from having not getting scores in the last games I felt I was pushing myself but I felt I have not been producing enough for my team in terms of the batting,” said Dottin whose 63 in the second ODI included six fours and a six.

“I have been putting down my head and staying there and occupy the crease to help my team to get a decent total on the board to help to defend”.

Windies women’s current ODI series against India follow closely on the heels of their last series against England in the Caribbean which they lost 3-2.

Dottin says her side has had little time to adjust to the new conditions in India.

“It has been pretty tough having come off a series from England and coming straight to India having little time to acclimatize in terms of the days and having to adjust quickly to the time difference and then the conditions as well ,” said Dottin, a key allrounder in the side.

“It’s been a little tough but I think the girls have been fighting although we lost the first two ODIs”.

A victory in today’s ODI—their final in the ICC Women’s Championship series—would give them automatic qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup to be hosted by the England & Wales Cricket Board next year.