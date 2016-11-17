‘Power’ all set for blast off

Omran and Holmeswood clash in a fourteen-runner 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of Newcastle tapeta this afternoon, damn it!

Both finished second on debut and are on my ‘list to follow’ which means determining as to which is superior, and likely winner; my time-handicap leaves me in no doubt Omran is better, judged on his three-quarters of a length defeat by Victory Angel over six at Doncaster twelve days ago.

There again Holmeswood is bound to be a popular choice, beaten a a short-head by 1/7 shot Mazyoun last month, over course and distance!

On this occasion the principals are drawn side by side, in stalls one and two!

Since 1979 I’ve been ‘placing’ racehorses on a professional basis for Robert Armstrong, Tom Jones and up to 2012, Barry Hills; whenever a clash looked possible they made phone calls before declaration time of 10am!

Why haven’t respective trainers, Marco Botti and Michael Dods made contact, I ask myself; this situation smacks of being very ‘unprofessional because they can’t both win, unless there is a dead-heat!

2015 champion apprentice, Tom Marquand, takes over from Daniel Muscatt aboard Omran and Paul Mulrennan is Dods’ stable jockey; it promises to be an intriguing outcome but galling nonetheless.

Over the same course and distance half an hour later five go to post for a £20000 Conditions Stakes which looks well within the grasp of William Muir-trained Nuclear Power, clear ‘best-in’ and mount of Graham Lee.

All boxes are ticked and it promises to be a cracker, there is more!

A neighbour of Muir in Lambourn is trainer Charles Hills and, significantly, the latter has also journeyed Skara Mae ‘a million miles’ on an urgent mission, booking Mulrennan for the ten-runner ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over ten furlongs.

Skara Mae is a superbly-bred filly which needs to gain ‘winning brackets’ for stud purposes; this is an excellent opportunity to get off the mark at the fourth atempt, extra distance should be ideal which also wont be a problem for the only conceivable danger, David O’Mear-trained Sunglider.

Realistically Skara Mae represents an outstanding each-way ‘special’ with three places available; instructions will be ,’set a strong pace to sort out the wheat from the chaff!’

Selections

Newcastle - 9.20 Omran (nap)

Newcastle - 9.50 Nuclear Power

Newcastle - 10.55 Skara Mae