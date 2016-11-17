Shak Attack, D Force meet in Mayaro final

Led by shooting-guard Orlando Mapp and forward Kemrick Julien, Detour Shak Attack pulled off an amazing win in game two, to seal a spot in the final of the Premier Division in the bpTT Mayaro Basketball League. This at the Mayaro Indoor Sports Arena on Saturday evening.

Going into the tense affair, Shak Attack needed to win by 29 points and thankfully emerged with a 33-point 112-79 contentious victory over Caledonia Clippers in a best of two series. The match was ended prematurely after one of the two referees cl;aimed he was verbally abused with some 47.8 seconds remaining by players.

Clippers entered the match hoping to closeout the series, following its 111-83 triumph in the opener last weekend, with veteran forwards Ako Pascall and Nathan Lewis piloting the way with 22 and 15 points, respectively.

However, despite getting a team-high 21 from centre Shawn Lawrence and 20 off forward Collins Flemming, their best effort were not good enough as they failed to match their previous performance.

It was point guard Mapp and forward Julien dominating Shak Attacks’ offence with the former, matching Lawrence’s match-high of 21 and his teammate produced 19 in match winning effort.

Shak Attack moves on to meet Defence Force. The other finalist swept its series against Prisons, topping game two 83-73 led by forward Kyeon Joseph (18) and guard Kensley Sandy (13). The soldier/sailor combination unit won game one 85-64.

The opening match of the final is on Saturday and completing the following Saturday (Nov 26). The series is a best of two on aggregate as in the semifinals.

In the Under-19 Division, Maloney Stories of Success (SoS) progressed to the final after downing Togetherness Basketball Academy 100-30.

Charles Williams and Mohammed Elias starred in the win for the Maloney team, with each netting 22. This win followed its quarterfinal victory over Mayaro Pacers, handing them a huge 111-23 defeat.

SoS will play Laventille Hawks in the knockout finale opening game in Saturday’s schedule of matches.

Hawks topped Grande Young Stars, 65-42 in their semifinal on Sunday.