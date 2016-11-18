Denoon among T&T athletes earning US scholarships

More T&T’s track and field athletes will be taking up athletic scholarships at American universities in January including 2014 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Junior girls Under-20 4x100 metres gold medal team-members.

Kayelle Clarke (La Romaine Secondary), Aaliyah Telesford (Holy Name Convent-Point Fortin), Zakiya Denoon (Speyside High) and Mauricia Prieto (Palo Seco Secondary) are all moving on in their respective careers following their two-year stints at the Junior College level.

Clarke was at New Mexico and won the 2015 National Junior College outdoor 100m and this year’s outdoor 200m titles.

The 2014/2015 Carifta Girls U-20 200m champion also broke the New Mexico school outdoor record clocking 23.12 seconds.

Telesford will be heading to Texas Tech after her stay at South Plains.

The 2014 CAC Junior girls U-20 100m winner helped South Plains to victory in the women’s 4x400m at the Junior College Outdoor Championships, last year.

Denoon will be off to Louisana State Unversity (LSU). The holder of the 2015 Junior College Indoor 60m and 200m titles for Munroe College will join Xavier Mulugata (Fatima College), who will also start at LSU in January.

A number of T&T’s top athletes attended LSU including Olympic medallists Richard Thompson and Ade-Alleyne Forte and World Championships medallists Kelly-Ann Baptiste and Semoy Hackett.

Monique Cabral-Thompson, Jamaal James, Melissa De Leon-Mann, Shermund Allsop and Kyron Blaise also attended LSU.

Prieto will wear the colours of the University of Alabama after representing South Plains.

Holand Cabara (Holy Cross) has signed for Arizona State University after his time at Sequioa College.

Clarke was ranked at number one in the women’s 200m on this year’s National Junior College rankings and was third in the 100m.

Denoon was second in the 200m and ninth in the 100m while Prieto was fourth in the 200m and sixth in the 100m.

In August, Asia Ifill left for University of Berkley while Zoe Ifill started at the University of Miami.

The T&T Secondary Schools Track and Field Association is extremely proud of these student/athletes as they embark on another leg of the academic and sporting development.

The majority, if not all, of them represented their high schools at the National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships.

(Sportscore Tobago)