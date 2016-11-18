NFA partners with East PoS

Walter Alibey

Northern Football Association clubs that reside in the East Port of Spain environs were given a major boost when the zone signed a partnership deal with the East Port of Spain Development Committee to provide assistance to the clubs.

At a launch on Tuesday Cheryl Austin, the East Port of Spain's Managing Director presented match balls and corner flags to four clubs, namely Morvant Elements, Laventille United, Cosmos Eagles and RSSR for use during the season. The teams were also facilitated with 10 size-4 footballs each for their youth development programme.

In making the presentation Austin spoke of her company's unequivocal commitment to the sport as a vehicle for development within the communities.

According to Austin East Port of Spain has also been involved in the setting up of recent homes games in the community of Morvant for Caledonia United, whjo campaigns in the top flight T&T Pro League.

Clyde Denoon who represented Morvant Elements at the function thanked the East Port of Spain Development Committee for their understanding of the challenges that clubs face and later praised the NFA, now being headed by veteran sports administrator Anthony Harford for its outreach programme to provide help to member clubs.

Meanwhile the NFA will host its first ever night football match at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain when the Knock Out final is played on November 25.

The competition is into its quarter-final stage with RSSR, the only team among the four clubs still in contention for the title. On Wednesday night Laventille United wenty down 1-2 to Maple in the first quarters and former East Zone campaigners Malta Carib Alcons gettin the better of Queen's Park 2-0.

Last night Cultural United were scheduled to play against Football Factory at the Belle Vue Dundonald Hill Recreation Ground at 7pm and RSSR were up against New Millennium at the Sty Ann's Recreation Ground. Semi final matches are carded for Sunday.