QPPC batting for Bravo

Embattled left handed batsman Darren Bravo will not be lost to West Indies cricket, according to an official of local cricket club Queen’s Park of which he’s a member.

The left hander has found himself in hot water after an ill-advised tweet against president of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), Dave Cameron on November 11. Since then he has been sent back home from Zimbabwe and had his contract offer withdrawn.

Yesterday, the son of santa Cruz met with president of Queen’s Park CC↔Deryck Murray, a former West Indies legend and the club’s ‘Cricket Captain’ Colin Murray, also former national cricketer, among other top officials to discuss the matter. The Trinidad Guardian understands that the meeting was very fruitful and everyone left with the attitude that he will not be lost to West Indies cricket.

The Trinidad Guardian understands that the WICB is willing to work alongside Queen’s Park in bringing the matter to an amicable close, in order that the talented Bravo, who said his focus is on Test cricket, can continue his career for the West Indies.

A source close to the situation said: “A mature approach will be taken to deal with this issue in order to make sure that the young man continues to be a part of the system. He has many good years ahead of him to give to West Indies cricket and all will be done to make sure this difficult period that he’s experiencing is passed over.

On Wednesday, former T&T opening batsman Suruj Ragoonath, chief executive officer of the T&TCB said that they have written the WICB on the matter and would dislogue between both parties.

However, Ragoonath pointed out that Barvo does not seem interested in such a meeting as he indicated that he will be guided by his legal team.

Bravo, 27, refered to Cameron as ‘big idiot’ in his tweet, while explaining that he was never offered an ‘A’ Contract by the WICB as was referenced by the WICB president during an interview on Sports Max, a few days earlier. Bravo reacted angrily on twitter after being offered a ‘C’ Contract by the WICB for the next year. He refused to take the contract valued at US$100,000, being the premier batsman on the team.

After his tweet he was called before the on tour management committee of manager Joel Garner and coaches Roddy Estwick and Henderson Springer. His match/tour contract was suspended and he was sent home from Zimbabwe, where the West Indies is currently taking part in a tri-series, also involving Sri Lanka. He was also given a deadline of 4pm last Saturday to take down the tweet and apologise for his actions but he did not accede to the demand and now faces further sanctions by the WICB.