Shiva Boys, Pres clash for South InterCol title

Shiva Boys Hindu College, newly crowned Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division champions will look to add another title to its coffers when it faces Presentation College of San Fernando in the South Zone Coca-Cola Inter-Col final at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella from 3.30 pm, this afternoon.

It will be the second meeting between both schools this season, after Shiva Boys opened its Premier Division campaign with a 3-1 win at Irwin Park Recreation Ground, Siparia in September.

Led by the attacking players Tyrell Emmanuel, Junior Assoon, Aaron Rodney, his older brother Quinn Rodney, Judah Garcia, and with national Under-20 goalkeeper Denzil James between the uprights, Shiva Boys will no doubt start as firm favourites.

But coach Hayden Ryan who led the Penal-based school to its first national title last month will be well aware of his opponents quest to avenge a league defeat.

Shiva Boys kicked off their zonal Inter-Col campaign with a 3-0 defeat of St Benedict’s College and then pipped Fyzabad Secondary 1-0 in their semifinal courtesy a late strike from Aaron Rodney.

And looking ahead to the final, team manager Sheldon Maharaj said his technical staff and players are all focus on the task ahead.

“We know that every team will be coming at us hard as we are the new Premier Division champions and we will be ready for that.

“Presentation has been a consistent team throughout the season and coming off a win against Naparima College, they are expected to be on a high, but we are confident as well.

Going into the match, Maharaj said a few players who were nursing injuries should be able to make the grade.

He added, “Tyrell Emmanuel missed the match against Fyzabad but should be available along with Garcia, who returned from the Digicel Kick Stars Mancehster City with a knock as well.

One player who is certain to miss the match according to Maharaj is Under-16 stand-out Ronald Charles, who suffered a broken leg in an Under-16 SSFL Division match versus Naparima on Tuesday.

“Charles is done for the season and it will be added motivation for us to go out and win it for him as well,” ended Maharaj.

Presentation was runner-up to Naparima College in the South Zone Inter-Col final last year and also ended this year’s Premier Division as second placed finishers behind Shiva Boys.

However, in this year’s zonal Inter-Col semifinal, Presentation exacted revenge on Naparima with a 4-2 penalty kicks win after a 0-0 draw and team manager Anrde Benjamin said his team has been boosted by that win.

“We had a relative good league campaign and to end our two-year winless drought against Naparima in the semifinal was a great boost to the team,” said Benjamin.

“Shiva Boys got the better of us in the opening match of the season, but as a team we are very eager to go a step further than we did last season and we are very confident that we have the quality in our team to do so,” added Benjamin.

For today’s final, Benjamin and coach Shawn Cooper will have the services of three of its national players available team captain Kareem Riley, Nion Lammy and Jerren Jackie while Kori Cupid missed out. through injury.