W Connection, Caledonia tangle in Sando

W Connection will be hoping to shake off its defeat in the First Citizens Cup quarterfinals earlier this week when it faces Morvant Caledonia United in the first match of a Digicel T&T Pro League double-header at Naparima College Ground, Lewis Street, San Fernando, this evening from 6 pm.

Two hours later, Club Sando will play, for the first time since joining the Pro League in 2015, a true home game at the same venue when it welcomes Police FC.

The South venue is the latest to host top flight football after the Morvant Recreation Ground, Park Street, Morvant, was commissioned last month.

Currently, two-time defending Pro League champions Central FC head the table with 16 points from six matches, one ahead of San Juan Jabloteh while W Connection is third with 13 followed by Ma Pau Stars and St Ann’s Rangers, both with ten points apiece.

However, Central FC will not be in action until tomorrow away to lowly Pt Fortin Civic at Mahaica Oval, Pt Fortin, while Jabloteh and Rangers square off on Sunday at Barataria Oval, leaving the chance for the “Savonetta Boys” to go top for atleast a few hours.

W Connection will be a wounded unit as it is coming off a 3-0 penalty-kicks loss to Ma Pau Stars in the First Citizens Cup quarterfinal, while Morvant Caledonia edged Central Fc 3-2 on penalty-kicks after a 0-0 draw in the last-eight match.

But apart from the knockout loss, W Connection is on a five-match unbeaten streak in Pro League play following an opening round 2-1 loss to Central FC, and on the otherhand Morvant Caledonia has not won a league fixture since starting the season witha 3-1 whipping of Pt Fortin Civic.

For the night’s featured encounter Club Sando owner and San Fernando businessman, Eddison “Eddie” Dean said the home venue will give the club the opportunity to reconnect with the city and supporters due to the easy to access Naparima College Ground.

“It has the potential to get the crowds because of its location within the city San Fernando because its not like the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva which is a little out of the way if you don’t own a vehicle,” he said.

Pro League CEO Dexter Skeene said the move by Club Sando to play at home, falls within the strategic plan of the Pro League to have top flight football in all the communities represented by Pro League clubs.

Skeene added: “San Fernando has a history of developing excellent footballers over the years and we know this will contribute to the viability of Club Sando.”

On Saturday the Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin, will host a juicy DPL double-header with coach Ross Russell leading Ma Pau Stars against his former club Defence Force from 4 pm before hosts Pt Fortin Civic take on league leaders and two-time defending champions Central FC in a ‘David vs Goliath’ battle from 6.30 pm.

The weekend’s slate of matches will culminate on Sunday at another community venue when Jabloteh host fifth-placed St Ann’s Rangers from 4 pm at the Barataria Recreation Ground.