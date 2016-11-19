Brilliant Taylor strikes form

VIJAYAWADA, India, Nov 18, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor returned to form and West Indies Women to their winning ways, as they rolled over India Women by six wickets in the opening Twenty20 International of the three-match series, to claim their first win of an otherwise dismal tour yesterday.

The right-handed stroke-maker carved out a brilliant 90 off 51 balls to fall just short of her maiden T20I century as the visitors clinically chased down a target of 151, with five balls to spare at the Mulapadu Cricket Stadium.

Her runs proved precious as no other batsman passed 20, again reiterating the challenges the Windies Women have experienced with their batting on the ongoing tour where they suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the one-day series.

New ball bowler Shikha Pandey was the best bowler with three for 31.

Earlier, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stroked an unbeaten 68 while Veda Krishnamurthy struck 50 as the hosts, opting to bat first, posted 150 for four off their allotted 20 overs.

With their slide stumbling at 28 for two in the sixth over, the pair came together to add 88 for the third wicket and rally the innings.

Both right-handers, Kaur stroked six fours and three sixes in a 50-ball knock while Krishnamurthy faced 46 deliveries and counted six fours and a six.

When Krishnamurthy became the second of seamer Shakera Selman’s two wickets in the 17th over, Kaur and Jhulan Goswami (11 not out) put on an important 21 off 15 balls for the fourth wicket to end the innings strongly.

In reply, Taylor took immediate control of the run chase for West Indies Women, anchoring a series of partnerships to ensure her side victory.

Returning to her opening slot after mostly batting one-down in the three-match series where she managed just 48 runs, Taylor displayed all of her batting charm as she hammered 12 fours and three sixes in an attractive innings.

She put on 31 off 24 balls for the first wicket with Hayley Matthews (18), 40 off 39 balls for the second wicket with Britney Cooper (16) before dominating a 70-run fourth wicket stand off 41 balls with former skipper Merissa Aguilleira who made 15.

Her stand with Aguilleira put the contest firmly in West Indies Women’s favour and even when both fell in the 18th over, the result was all but done and dusted. The second T20I is set for Sunday at the same venue.