David: Faith will determine our future

US-based defender Aubrey David described Tuesday’s World Cup qualifying encounter as a miserable but character building experience.

David played in T&T’s two opening matches including the 2-0 loss to Costa Rica five days prior, in which his Saprissa teammate Rodrigo Calvo left the field with an ankle injury.

But Tuesday’s defeat was not a pleasing one for the Dallas FC player.

“It was by far one of the more disappointing feelings for us. We had a lot of hopes heading into the match.

“Coach prepared us for it. He told us what to expect but we didn’t start well. We were a but shaken up when Jan (Michael Williams) got injured because we were not prepared for something like that,” David said.

“But we came out in the second half following coach’s advice and we got into the game. We got the equaliser but they proved to be too strong on the evening for us.

“We will know better from here. There were a lot of things evident from this such as us needing to start stronger and try to take charge of the game.

“We need to keep our heads up in bad moments and try to get back into the game without allowing it to slip away from us.

“I always believe that God has his plans for us and through him everything is possible. I have faith and belief that he will take us out of this bad patch.

“It is important that all of us believe in him and believe in our ability as a team to rise again. We all have bad moments, we may not always play our best games but we can improve with a lot more belief and fight in our game.

“ I am not fearful of the opposition going into the next set of matches.”