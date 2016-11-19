Gray comes up big

Goalkeeper Jabari Gray made two saves in the penalty-kicks shoot-out as Presentation College of San Fernando went a step further than last year by lifting the South Zone Secondary Schools Football League Coca-Cola Inter-Col crown with a 2-1 win over Shiva Boys Hindu College at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, yesterday, from the penalty spot.

This after both teams played out a pulsating 2-2 draw in regulation-time with Shiva Boys, the newly crowned Premier Division champions twice coming from behind.

Runners-up to Naparima College last year in the zonal Inter-Col final and this year in the Premier Division league, Presentation College was first to strike in the ninth minute when a left-footed right-sided free-kick taken by Terrell Williams , managed to sneak under a weak attempt at a save from Shiva Boys and national Under-20 goalkeeper Denzil Smith.

However, on the half-hour mark, Shiva Boys drew level when Judah Garcia played in Tyrell Baptiste on the right side of the Presentation 18-yard-box, and without hesistation te latter blasted past goalkeeper Gray and into the far corner.

Three minutes before the half-time whistle, Baptiste almost put Shiva Boys ahead, but with Gray off his line, the Shiva Boys striker hesitated and allowed the Presentation defence to retreat and clear away the attempt.

On the resumption, bot h teams started brightly with Shiva Boys again coming close through Ronaldo Edwards, with a right footer on a break-away which skimmed the cross-bar.

However, Presentation College, beaten 3-1 by Shiva Boys in the opening match of the league season looked to have steal a late winner, when Nion Lammy found some space in the 18-yard box, and on his favoured left foot, hammered past Smith into the roof of the net to spark of wild celebrations among the supporters who included President, His Excellency Anthony Carmona.

But there was still a late twist to the the contest as directly from the restart, Shiva Boys captain Tyrell “Pappy” Emmanuel unleashed a ‘hail Mary” attempt from on the half-line which caught Gray off his line to tie up the scores at 2-2, silencing the Presentation supporters while sending the Shiva Boys “posse” into a frenzy and the match into penalty-kicks.

What was briefly celebration for Shiva Boys soon turned to a somber mood as key players, Quinn Rodney, Baptiste and Shaquille Williams all saw their efforts come back off the cross-bar and post respectively, while Jordan Riley and Darnell Hospedales scored for Presentation with Kareem Riley having his attempt saved.

Emmanuel then kept Shiva Boys in the match by converting the fourth attempt and his team’s first while Lammy turned villain by skying his attempt high overbar with victory within grasp.

It was now left up to Yohannes Richardson to keep Shiva Boys in the match, but Gray was up to the task and moved low to his left to pull off the save and with it, victory for the Shawn Cooper-coached Presentation squad, on Presentation College Day, a perfect gift to the school.

With the win, Presentation also advanced to the national semifinal against the winner of the quarterfinal encounter between the Tobago and Central Zone Inter-Col champions, while the North and East Inter-Col champions face off in the other national semifinal.