Primas targets countrymen

Star of the first game for T&T Red Force Roshon Primus will be aiming his gun at his countrymen today, when his team faces Barbados Pride in the second round of the Digicel Regional 4-Day tournament, at the Queen’s Park Oval.

The Barbadian Primus grabbed 6/30 in the first innings and scored 32 not out against the Windwards Volcanoes in his debut match last week. his efforts enabled the local team to defeat the Windwards Volcanoes by nine wickets and as a result has edge ahead on 18 points to lead the six-team standings. In second place is the Guyana Jaguars on 17.8 after they also posted a opening game victory. Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Barbados Pride ended in a draw last week.

Pride will go into today’s contest looking to improve on their start, as they got just six points against the Leewards. Hurricanes are on 8.8 points, followed by Scorpions 4.8 and Volcanoes four.

Yesterday, the Red Force under the watchful eyes of Head coach Gus Logie went through their final preparations at the Oval for today’s clash against their arch rivals. Yannick Ottley’s men will however have to do without the services of the experienced Jason Mohammed who took part in the half of the last game before flying out to join the West Indies team in Zimbabwe.

His place in the final eleven today is expected to be taken by West Indies Under-19 player Jyd Goolie. The left hander scored heavily in the warm up matches and is expected to get a look in, with Mohammed away. Apart from Mohammed, there is expected to be no further change to the Red Force squad.

Other matches taking place today will include the Jamaica Scorpions against the Windwards Volcanoes at Sabina Park and the Leewards Hurricanes against the Guyana Jaguars at Warner Park.

Action gets going at 10 am.