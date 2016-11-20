Acosta, Ramnath sure of cycling positions

Hard working Racing Sec­retary Gary Acosta and Pub­lic Relations Officer Roxanne Ramnath are among five cy­cling officials who will return to office via their positions in the next cycling adminitra­tion, well before the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will include the election of officers on December 3 at the National Cycling Centre, Balmain Couva, 10 am.

Costa who has been an instru­mental part in the current Robert Farrier-led administration will be the lone candidate to contest his position, while Ramnath, who has held the Public Relation Officer (PRO) position in 2004- 2006, will have no competition, as incumbent Jules Downing has opted not to seek re-election to the post.

Apart from Acosta and Ram­nath, Vice President Finance Ian Cole, General Secretary Jacque­line Corbin and Vice President Discipline Joseph Baptiste are also expected to be returned unopposed as they will face no contest. However a keen battle is expected for the post of prersi­dent as Farrier, despite his hard work, will face a stiff battle from former president Rowena Wil­liams.

Under Farrier the sport made tremendous leaps and bounds, as the Easter International Cycling Grand Prix received UCI registra­tion in 2015 and 2016 and the Pan American Junior Track Cycling Championship was staged on lo­cal soil for the first time. Farrier is also the brainchild of a stra­tegic drive to ensure the overall development of the sport and has ensure capacity building in the form of mechanic course, com­missionaires course and spear­headed major amendments to the constitutions that have been dormant for the past six years.

Williams, a member of the renown Chapman family which has worked for the development of the sport for many years, saw the construction of the National Cycling Centre under her tenure.