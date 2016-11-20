Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has called for police protection for her supporters and candidates contesting the local government elections following statements by Public Utilities...
Acosta, Ramnath sure of cycling positions
Hard working Racing Secretary Gary Acosta and Public Relations Officer Roxanne Ramnath are among five cycling officials who will return to office via their positions in the next cycling adminitration, well before the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will include the election of officers on December 3 at the National Cycling Centre, Balmain Couva, 10 am.
Costa who has been an instrumental part in the current Robert Farrier-led administration will be the lone candidate to contest his position, while Ramnath, who has held the Public Relation Officer (PRO) position in 2004- 2006, will have no competition, as incumbent Jules Downing has opted not to seek re-election to the post.
Apart from Acosta and Ramnath, Vice President Finance Ian Cole, General Secretary Jacqueline Corbin and Vice President Discipline Joseph Baptiste are also expected to be returned unopposed as they will face no contest. However a keen battle is expected for the post of prersident as Farrier, despite his hard work, will face a stiff battle from former president Rowena Williams.
Under Farrier the sport made tremendous leaps and bounds, as the Easter International Cycling Grand Prix received UCI registration in 2015 and 2016 and the Pan American Junior Track Cycling Championship was staged on local soil for the first time. Farrier is also the brainchild of a strategic drive to ensure the overall development of the sport and has ensure capacity building in the form of mechanic course, commissionaires course and spearheaded major amendments to the constitutions that have been dormant for the past six years.
Williams, a member of the renown Chapman family which has worked for the development of the sport for many years, saw the construction of the National Cycling Centre under her tenure.
