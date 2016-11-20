Maple FC, Cultural Roots eye NFA FA final

Title-holder Maple FC and Cultural Roots will be favourites to reach this season Northern Football Association FA Trophy final when semifinal matches take place at the Queen’s Park Savannah, this afternoon from 3.30pm.

At TSTT Ground, Maple FC dubbed “The Government” side will come up against Malta Carib Alcons while a few yards away, Cultural Roots and RSSR↔will face off at New Ground.

On Wednesday last in quarterfinal action, Maple FC which has already captured the NFA↔Premier Division League crown blanked Miscellaneous Laventille United 2-0 with goals from Akim Ash and Konsa Murei at the Brian Lara Recreation Ground, Sam Boucaud, Lower Santa Cruz and up at Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular, Alcons eked out a 1-0 win over Queen’s Park Cricket Club thanks to a strike from Isiah Irish.

A day later, Christon Freitas and Jameel Herbert were on target for Cultural Roots, First Division winners, to cancel out Jamiel Williams’ item for Football Factory at Long Circular while Corey Isaac, Terez Popwell and Jovon Vincent all found the back of the net for RSSR in their 3-1 defeat of New Millenium at Carenage Recreation Ground, Haig Street, Carenage. Kushia King scored for New Millenium.

The winners of today’s semifinal will meet in the final, under lights at the QP Savannah on Friday November 25. The champions will collect $12,000 and the runner-up $8,000 while the losing semifinalists will each earn $2,500.