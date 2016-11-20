Sport organiser ‘Zoff’ Celestine running as independent candidate

Already known for his will­ingness to support the youths in the community and a sports en­thusiast, Roger “Zoff” Celestine will be running as an independent candidate in the local elections on November 28.

With a background as a former councillor, Celestine, 53, a checker at the Ministry of Agriculture, will be running as an independent for the Febeau, Bourg Mulatresse community in San Juan.

Celestine has already put in his stakes in the past as a candidate with the Independent Liberal Party (ILP) and the Congress of the People (COP).

However, this time, he would like to continue and put his best foot forward. In an interview yesterday, Celes­tine said he served as a councillor for 2010-2013 with the COP.

“I was unsuccessful in the 2013 election under the ILP banner. I re­alise they are doing the same thing over and over and there is no results at the government level,” he said.

Celestine has served the commu­nity service for the past 37 years and vows that as a councillor he should be easily accessible, willing to receive calls from his burgess and willing to work along with the Member of Par­liament (MP) to take care of the needs of the community.

“It was the call from the villagers in the community that performance wise over the years they told me to go up as an independent.

They were comparing my three years and what they got (during that time) and what the PNM (has done) is compared as chalk and cheese,” he said. He said that villagers informed him that they were not voting for a symbol of any party but for the person who has their best interest at heart and who will get the job done.

“Since 1979 to now I have been performing right through commu­nity service, right through.”

Celestine, one of the foundation members of Tyro Sports Club based in Bourg Mulatresse, said that he took part in clean-up campaigns, sporting activities and organised all fours matches, cricket and Under-13 football.

He organised health fairs, football camps and worked at various schools with-in the Febeau, Bourg Mulatresse communities for over two decades.

“We donated books to the Bourg Mulatresse Roman Catholic School, planted of the grotto for the church and organised lights at the grounds before he was councillor. “People were watching all these little things. It was a public outcry for me to go out for local election,” he said.

Celestine said if he is elected, he will be working alongside MP for St Ann’s East Dr Nyan Elizabeth Gads­by-Dolly.

“I want to show people that even though I am an independent I will be able to get things done for the com­munity,” he said. He said he will show his potential despite the grumblings of opposing supporters.

“I still want to show that contrary to what is being said even though I didn’t win they were willing to work with me,” he said.