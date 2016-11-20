W Connection moves to the front

W Connection moved to the top of the Digicel Pro League standings for the first time this season, with a comfortable 3-1 win over Courts Morvant Caledonia United when league play resumed at Naparima College Ground, Lewis Street, San Fernando on Friday night.

And yesterday, the Defence Force got their second victory of the season with a 1-0 win over Mau Pau in the opening game of a double header at Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin.

Their lone strike came from the boot of Devon Jorsling on the 70th minute, as he latched on to Justin Garcia's headed pass inside the area, which came from an earlier corner by Curtis Gonzales.

On Friday overlooked T&T interna­tionals Andre Toussaint and Hughtun Hector and Dominica’s Briel Thom­as, all scored in the first-half to guide Connection to their fourth consecu­tive league and move to 16 points, the same as two-time defending league champions, Central FC which took on Pt Fortin Civic in the second game at the Mahaica Oval, last night.

Today, third-placed San Juan Jabloteh will face St Ann’s Rangers at the Barataria Oval, Barataria from 4pm.

W Connection got off to a flyer when Toussaint slid home the opener from a low Dimitrie Apai cross past Morvant Caledonia goalkeeper Stephon Seep­ersad in the third minute for his fourth league goal this season.

Then in the 27th minute, Hector, who was denied earlier by Seepersad, doubled his team’s with a composed finish from close up following a break-away move Aikim Andrews.

Before the half-time whistle, Seep­ersad was hung out to dry again by his defence and Briel Thomas smashed in W Connection’s third goal after Mor­vant Caledonia failed to clear a cor­ner-kick.

Caledonia, who are now winless in six straight league appearances, man­aged to get a 90th minute consolation when defender Seon Thomas smashed a shot past W Connection goalie Ter­rence Lewis, but it was not enough to secure a first win in six league outings.

In the night’s feature match, Club Sando snapped a three-game winless run with a 2-1 win over Police FC. Akeem Humphrey snatched the winner in the 64th-minute to earn his team its second league win of the campaign and move ahead of Police and Caledonia with seven points.

Kevon Piper gave Club Sando a 17th minute lead against the run of play, hit­ting into a vacant net on a rebound after a Keithy Simpson attempt crashed off goalkeeper Adrian Foncette’s crossbar.

But Police equalised three minutes from the half when left-back Dexter Alleyne headed past Kelvin Henry from close up after the goalkeeper had flung himself to keep out an initial attempt from Todd Ryan off a Kenaz Williams cross.

However, after absorbing numerous raids by Police on a muddy surface, the hosts regained the lead following a sub­lime Humphrey item.

Teams................................P..................W.................D................ L....................F................A.............Pts

1. W Connection...................7.........................5......................1......................1....................... 21.................... 6....................16

2. Central FC............................6.........................5......................1.....................0....................... 12.....................5....................16

3. Jabloteh................................6.........................5......................0.....................1....................... 15.....................7....................15

4. Ma Pau..................................5.........................2......................1..................... 2........................11.................... 9................... 10

5. Rangers.................................6.........................3......................1..................... 2..........................9.................... 8................... 10

6. Club Sando.........................7.........................2......................1.....................4........................13..................16......................7

7. Defence Force...................7.........................2......................1.....................4..........................7.................. 13......................7

8. M/C United.........................7..........................1......................3.....................3....................... 12.................. 15......................6

9. Police FC...............................7..........................1......................2....................4........................13..................14......................5

10. Pt Fortin Civic................6.........................0......................1..................... 5..........................4..................23.......................1