Connell keeps UTT ahead on goal-difference

Kevaughn Connell scored with eight minutes left on the clock as the University of T&T (UTT) salvaged a 2-2 draw with Cunupia FA to remain top of the T&T Football Association National Super League Championship Division on goal-difference.

Early on at UTT Ground, O’Meara Road, Arima on↔Saturday night, it was the host UTT which began brightly and took a third minute lead through Dillon Bartholomew.

However, on the half-hour mark, Shervon Edwards replied for Cunupia and seven minutes later, the visitors went ahead courtesy a strike from Dellin Jaggasar to lead 2-1 at the interval.

The second-half was an evenly matched contest throughout and just when it seem Cunupia would hang on for the valuable three points and top spot on the table, Connell grabbed an 82nd minute equaliser for UTT.

With the point earned UTT improved to 26 from 14 matches, the same as Cunupia FC and Central 500 Spartans, while Saddle Hill Hotspur, is next with 25, with all four clubs having two matches left to play, and with only the champions gaining promotion.

At the Hugo Francis Recreation Ground, Chaguanas, Spartans held off Barrackpore United SC 2-1.

Husani Thomas netted in the 28th minute and Donavon Derrick, three minutes later, with his tenth of the campaign for Spartans to lead 2-0 while Mikheil Peters pulled one back for Barrackpore in the 50th, with his 11th of the season, two behind division leader Hakeem Legall of Youth Stars.

But that was as close at Barrackpore would get as its title and promotion challenge faded with the loss.

In the other match on schedule Petit Valley/Diego Martin United moved out of the relegation zone with a win by default over already relegated Carenage United.

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United now has 17 points from 15 matches, two ahead of Youth Stars which has only played 13 matches, while T&T Prisons FC and Carenage United have 11 points each from 12 and 14 matches respectively.

The match between T&T Prisons and Youth↔Stars carded for YTC Ground, Arouca on Saturday was re-scheduled.