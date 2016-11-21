East, Central, Tobago Inter-Col deciders today

The Secondary Schools Football League Coca-Cola Inter-Col competition will step into high gear today with the crowning of zonal champions in the East, Central and Tobago zones, and with it places in the national playoffs.

Among the teams involved will be former national champions San Juan North Secondary, St Augustine Secondary, Carapichaima East Secondary, and Signal Hill Secondary while the pair of Speyside Secondary and Gasparillo Secondary will be eager to stamp their mark.

At the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, from 3.30pm, long-time rivals San Juan North and St Augustine do battle and if their Premier Division clash earlier this season is anything to go by, then spectatorts could be in for a tense battle.

In the semifinals, San Juan North edged past Trinity College East 2-1 and St Augustine Secondary thumped Valencia Secondary 4-1 and speaking ahead of today’s match-up San Juan North coach, Jerry Moe said the task of preparing the team for a final is no different to any other match.

Moe said, “Our preparations for the match are coming along nicely, and we don’t have any real injury concerns apart from the players who have a few minor knocks which should not prevent them from taking the field.

Down at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, perennial zonal champions Carapichaima East goes up against Gasparillo Secondary from 5 pm.

Based on their semifinal results, in which Carapichaima blasted Presentation College of Chaguanas 5-0 and Gasparillo spanked Chaguanas North 4-0, a free-flowing final can be expected.

And while on paper, Carapichaima East are heavy favourites, its coach Randolph Boyce isn’t leaving anything to chance with regards to his preparations, despite 4-1 and 3-0 wins in their head-to-head meetings this season.

However, Gasparillo Secondary coach, Everald Joseph stated that even though his team was beaten twice by today’s opponent he expects a different outcome this time around.

Over in Tobago, Signal Hill will also go into its meeting with Speyside at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet from 3.30m as heavy favourites.

In the semifinals, Speyside blanked Goodwood Secondary 2-0, while Signal Hill edged Mason Hall Secondary 1-0 and looking ahead to the final Signal Hill Secondary manager Quasi Duke says anything but victory will mark a disappointing season.

The zonal winners of today’s matches will all earn places in the national Inter-Col playoffs where they will join newly crowned South Zone champion, Presentation College of San Fernando.

This after Presentation College of San Fernando beat Premier Division champions Shiva Boys Hindu College, 2-1 on penalty-kicks after a 2-2 draw at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella on Friday.

TODAY'S MATCHES

Tobago Zone final

Speyside Secondary vs Signal Hill Secondary, DYS, Bacolet, 3.30 pm

East Zone final

San Juan North Secondary vs St Augustine Secondary, LGS, Malabar, 3.30 pm

Central Zone final

Gasparillo Secondary vs Carapichaima East Secondary, ABS, Couva, 3.30 pm