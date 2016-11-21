Jones nets twice in Point as Central FC regains control

Under-fire Soca Warriors captain Kenwyne Jones scored twice on his first professional match in his home-town of Point Fortin in which he helped two-time defending Digicel Pro League champion team Central FC to a come-from-behind 4-1 win over Point Fortin Civic at Mahaica Oval on Saturday night.

Nickcolson “Ice” Thomas had given the cellar-placed home-team a deserving lead from the penalty spot, but Central was superior in its finishing with Jones netting on either side of the break, separated by a Marcus Joseph strike, before Leston Paul completed the rout from the penalty-spot in injury time.

With the win, Central FC which is unbeaten in the league climbed to 19 points, three more than W Connection (16 points), which went ahead by a superior goal-difference after defeating Morvant Caledonia 3-1 on Friday, and San Juan Jabloteh.

Despite its cellar-position on the table Point Fortin Civic started positively and could have taken an early lead when Thomas played a pass over the top to put Sylvester Teesdale through on goal, but the veteran forward hit wide with goalkeeper Akel Clarke at his mercy.

Within ten minutes though Thomas would finally put the hosts ahead when he beat Clarke from the penalty-spot after Akeem Redhead was brought down inside the area by Mickaeel Jem Gordon.

However, nine minutes before the half-time whistle Jones, who headed against the cross-bar a few moments earlier drew Central FC level when he buried a free-header past Miles Goodman from a Johan Peltier cross.

Goodman then did well to push overbar a goalward free-kick from Keron Cummings, but two minutes later former Point Fortin Civic striker, Marcus Joseph, then gave the visitors a 2-1 lead with a left-footed strike beyond Goodman for his fourth league goal this term.

Any hopes of the host finding a way back into the match in the second-half was quickly faded as Jones controlled a Jem Gordon’s cross behind the opponents defence and slotted past Goodman.

It was the third league goal in just two appearances for Jones who will sign off with the “Couva Sharks” in late December when his loan agreement from new Major League Soccer franchise Atlanta United expires.

Point Fortin tried its best to mount come-back with Redhead and Thomas having shots from some distance which flew overbar, before the latter forced Clarke into a save in the 67th minute.

Ten minutes later, Point Fortin Civic defender Kerron Gaskin came closest to cutting the lead, but with Clarke beaten his shot slammed into the upright.

With the minutes ticking away, Redhead then missed a clear-cut chance, when he fired overbar from point-blank range off a Thomas free-kick.

It seemed as though frustration got the better of Redhead as he then brought down Paul in the penalty-area before the former T&T Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup captain took and converted the attempt himself for a 4-1 win.

Yesterday at Barataria Recreation Ground, San Juan Jabloteh missed a chance to take sole possession of second spot after a 1-1 draw with↔St Ann’s Rangers.

San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Nathan Lewis) vs St Ann’s Rangers 1 (Dylon King)

Defence Force 1 (Devorn Jorsling 65th) vs Ma Pau Stars 0

Central FC 4 (Kenwyne Jones 36th, 59th Marcus Joseph 41st, Leston Paul 93rd pen) vs Pt Fortin Civic 1 (Nickcolson Thomas 16th pen.)

W Connection 3 (Andre Toussaint 3rd, Hughtun Hector 27th, Briel Thomas 44th) vs Morvant Caledonia United 1 (Seon Thomas 89th)

Club Sando 2 (Kevon Piper 19th, Akeem Humphrey 64th) vs Police FC 1 (Dexter Alleyne 42nd)

1. Central FC 7 6 1 0 16 6 19

2. W Connection 7 5 1 1 21 6 16

3. Jabloteh 7 5 1 1 16 8 16

4. Rangers 7 3 2 2 10 9 11

5. Ma Pau 7 3 1 3 11 10 10

6. Club Sando 7 2 1 4 13 16 7

7. Defence Force 7 2 1 4 7 13 7

8. M/C United 7 1 3 3 12 15 6

9. Police FC 7 1 2 4 13 14 5

10. Pt Fortin Civic 7 0 1 6 5 27 1

