Red Force under pressure

T&T Red Force will show up at the Queen’s Park Oval today, hoping to save their second game of the Digicel Professional Cricket League against the Barbados Pride.

Chasing an improbable 392 runs to win the clash, the locals closed the third day on 57 for three, requiring another 335 runs with six wickets in hand.

After chasing leather for over four hours yesterday, the host lost stand-in opener Imran Khan on the second ball of the match for a ‘duck’. And with opener Jeremy Solozano not taking any further part in the match after complaining with chest pains, Red Force was already two down with just two runs on the board.

A lot depended on the in-form opener Kyle Hope and he played some excellent back foot shots on the off-side to inspire confidence among the scattering of supporters.

Barbadian skipper Kevin Stoute got the vital breakthrough forcing Hope unto his front foot only to breach his defence and clip his timber. He made 26 and left with the score at 50. Six runs later, the visiting Pride outfit was celebrating again, as Kenroy Williams forced Yannic Carriah to play on for 25.

Earlier, Anthony Alleyne addressed the West Indies selectors with a wonderful century. Pride resumed on the overnight position of 20 without loss and given the difficulty in getting runs on this pitch, no one could have predicted what was to follow.

The overnight pair of Alleyne and Omar Phillips found the going easy, as the pitch flattened out and aided run scoring. Alleyne looked composed and confident, while Phillips never suggested permanence. The two posted 101 runs for the first wicket, before Phillips was dismissed by leg-spinner Khan. He scored 40, of 84 balls with seven hits to the fence.

Alleyne played a number of beautiful cover drives in his effort. When the lunch van pulled up he had added a further 35 runs with Shamarh Brooks, as the Barbadians reached 136 for one.

After the break Alleyne stepped up a gear and runs came at a rapid pace. He got past his previous First Class best of 88, which he got in the first innings and soon after reached his maiden First Class hundred. The attractive Brooks joined in the fun and found the going easy as well. The languid right hander picked the gaps nicely and looked quite a picture. T&T Red Force bowlers tried everything, except digging up the pitch, as they just could not get a breakthrough.

They would not get another until a massive final ball of the innings, which came with the score at 317. Alleyne’s brilliant knock ended at 186 of 214 balls with 24 fours and two sixes. Brooks was left unbeaten on 76 of 135 balls with seven fours. The partnership between the two was worth 216 runs.