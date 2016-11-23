All ‘X-Rated’ today, worth watching

Zumurdee will be a popular choice for division one of a 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over an extended mile of Wolverhampton tapeta this afternoon, interesting to know how ex-champion trainer, John Gosden, views both of them!

Three weeks ago Zumurdee ran on strongly to finish second on a ‘soft’ Nottingham surface, beaten about three lengths by our nap selection, Crowned Eagle, trained by Gosden.

On this occasion ‘Big John’ fields the obvious time-form danger to Zumurdee and we wont be comfortable watching American History attempting to recoup last time out losses!

Without either we would have a simple task with two short-priced, unbackable, favourites; it comes down to the time-handicap which I’ve computed in favour of Zumurdee, trained by Marco Botti and mount of Martin Harley, aboard at the Midlands course where they were drawn one.

Providing it’s possible to get a good start that is definitely the best draw, by the same token it can be a ‘coffin box’ because jockeys are aware that doing too much, too early, to get a prominent ‘pozzy’ leaves nowt left at the other end!

Gosden introduces a well-bred Holy Roman Emperor colt, Oxford Thinking, in the second leg, of interest will be any betting market support.

Without fear of contradiction we nominate Mark Johnston-trained X-Rated a solid betting proposition.

Since being upped to this trip X-Rated has improved considerably and this grey Exceed And Excel colt achieved an above average TH mark when second to Red Label on a ‘good’ surface at Leicester in October.

Next time X-Rated was ridden negatively on Chelmsford polytrack but came right back to form twelve days ago when a close third to heavily-backed favourite, Drake Passage at Dundalk, beaten three lengths.

A reproduction of that latest effort wins this nine times out of ten!

Later there is another obligatory eight-race ‘Wednesday-nighter’ on Kempton polytrack which should be ideal for Botti-trained Al Reeh in division two of the 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over six furlongs.

They haven’t got it right with this thrice-raced colt but it should be a ‘penalty-kick’ under champion all-weather jockey, Luke Morris; he’s got a racing brain, can’t you just tell?

Al Reeh is drawn one and Luke will be the fourth different jockey!